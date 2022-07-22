Samsung’s Buzzy 1.8-Pound Freestyle Projector Is $100 Off Right Now (And It’s Worth Every Penny)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the buzziest tech products of the past year is on sale right now, and it’s not a deal you’ll want to miss.

Samsung’s Freestyle HD Projector, which was already priced at a relatively affordable $900, is now $100 off for Samsung’s “Black Friday in July” deals event that runs through the end of the month. The ultra-portable and versatile projector made a splash when it first debuted at CES 2022 in January, and the flashy video that the brand released upon its launch went viral for good reason, showcasing how fun this new gadget is.

It supports 1080p HD for a sharp and brilliant projection that can expand up to 100 inches diagonally without losing resolution (an epic feat for such a small device). It includes auto-focus and auto-leveling features so that you can adjust the screen to any surface at any angle. Plus, it boasts a smart speaker with 360-degree radiation. It isn’t called “Freestyle” for nothing.

And when Samsung says it’s portable, they aren’t joking. The Freestyle clocks in at 1.8 pounds (including the cradle-style stand). It doesn’t seem to sacrifice any smart features for portability either, which is arguably one of its main selling points. In the small frame you still get WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, built-in streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu and mirroring and casting features that make it truly easier than ever to project any media you want at the click of a button…or the sound of your voice. Yes, the Freestyle is also one of the industry’s first projectors to include far-field voice control for seamless voice commands.

