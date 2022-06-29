Ryan Gosling Wore This Ncuti Gatwa ‘Doctor Who’ Shirt on the Set of ‘Barbie’: Where to Buy Your Own

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The world jut got the “Barbie-Doctor Who” multiverse they never knew they needed.

Photos from the set of “Barbie” have set the internet ablaze over the past week, the most recent showing Ryan Gosling donning a t-shirt printed with a photo of “Doctor Who” actor Ncuti Gatwa. You can buy your own version of the shirt here.

Gatwa, who stars alongside Gosling in the upcoming Greta Gerwig film, posted a photo of Gosling posing in the shirt to his Instagram story, writing: “Dolls supporting doctors… yass king. As if I couldn’t love him anymore.”

Courtesy of Ncuti Gatwa Instagram

The shirt, designed by a fan named Matthew Purchase, features a photo of Gatwa atop a multi-colored, intergalactic swirl that mimics much of the “Doctor Who” imagery that’s been used to promote the franchise in the past. “Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davies was quick to point out that the shirt is not official merch (unfortunately), and even joked about suing.

“This is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a t-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as ‘Doctor Who’,” Davies wrote on Instagram. “We’re suing him, of course. Illegal merch #rulesarerules.”

That being said, Purchase reposted the link to his Redbubble store where the original shirt is sold, so other fans can get their hands on it. He also noted that he doesn’t own all the photos he used in his design, and that the image is watermarked to avoid copyright issues. He said he will donate 50% of the proceeds to the Goboka Rwanda Trust.

The “Sex Education” star was announced to replace Jodie Whittaker as “Doctor Who” in May and is rumored to play an alternate version of Gosling’s Ken in “Barbie.”

