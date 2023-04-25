Ryan Gosling’s ‘Greta Gerwig’ Barbie Tee and Margot Robbie’s Pink Two Piece Embrace Barbiecore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Months of anticipation and many, many memes later, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie have finally made their first red carpet appearance in support of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” And their hot pink outfits — which look like they could be plucked right off the film’s neon-coated set — didn’t disappoint.

After walking a carpet, the pair took the stage at CinemaCon, alongside Gerwig, in order to talk about the star-studded film, set to release July 21. Margot showed up in a pink and white gingham Prada set, made up of a cropped bustier top with scalloped detailing and a matching wrap mini skirt. She paired the bold look with understated jewelry and accessories, including classic peep toe Louboutins and a dainty Chanel anklet.

Gosling, in line with the film’s memeable tag line (“She’s everything. He’s just Ken”) kept his red carpet look much more casual. The Oscar-winning actor arrived in a hot pink bombshell jacket alongside a custom t-shirt featuring Gerwig’s name printed in the classic Barbie font. The shirt is from the movie apparel and accessories brand Super Yaki, whose Barbie tees (which come in both black and white) are currently available to pre-order.

