How to Watch the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Rose Parade is back to ring in the new year. With former Arizona congresswoman and gun violence prevention advocate Gabby Giffords serving as grand marshal, the 2023 event will take place on Jan. 2 on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, Calif.

The celebration begins at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET, during which it will air live on NBC, ABC, The Cowboy Channel, KTLA5 and Univision. It will also be available to live stream on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock, in addition to live TV services such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and Vidgo.

As always, the event will begin with a lineup of elaborate rose-adorned floats and a marching band performance. NBC’s coverage will be hosted by Mario Lopez and Ana Gasteyer, who will lead a countdown going into the parade and celebrate the new year until 10 a.m. PT. This marks Lopez’s second consecutive year leading NBC’s coverage.

This year, the theme is “Turning the Corner,” a nod to new beginnings after an unprecedented past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and political turmoil.

Former U.S. Congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords is announced as the Grand Marshal for the 2023 Rose Parade Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Beth Harris) AP

“It’s a tremendous honor to serve as the grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade,” Giffords said when she was announced as grand marshal. “I love the theme of ‘turning the corner’ — the idea that we all can make a conscious decision to go in a different direction, toward something better. This philosophy of moving ahead is one that I’ve tried to embody both in my personal journey of recovery since being shot in 2011 and in the fight for gun violence prevention that has become my life’s work.”

Following the Rose Parade, the 109th Rose Bowl game will be broadcast at 1 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN. This year’s game, considered one of the biggest events in college football, will see the Penn State Nittany Lions and Utah Utes go head to head at Pasadena’s iconic stadium. Cable-cutters can tune into the game on ESPN+.

Stream the Rose Parade on Peacock below:

Peacock $4.99/Month Buy Now