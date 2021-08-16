The Roku Express 4K Plus is Only $29 Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you needed any more reason to upgrade your streaming experience with the latest devices, Roku’s current deal on its Express 4K Plus is a really good one.

The new streaming device has been the go-to Roku since it first dropped last May, and is now 27% off on Amazon. That means you can gain access to its massive selection of live TV channels and streaming platforms, all in sharp HD resolution, for $29 instead of its usual $40. The drop in price makes the newest Roku the best option for a streaming device on the market right now.

Roku has long been a leader in streaming devices, so it’s no surprise that customers and reviewers have been so pleased with its latest iteration. Like its earlier products, it promises a simple and easy-to-use interface, in addition to fast and responsive controls. Aside from its higher-quality streams, which uses its latest OS10 software for a crystal-clear 4K HD picture, the biggest upgrade is its ethernet support. Unlike the streaming stick, the newest device is compatible with Ethernet adapters for an optional wired connection.

The new software also allows for zippier processing; switching between different platforms such as Disney Plus, Apple TV, Netflix, or Youtube TV, among others, has never been faster. Reviewers have also raved about how well Roku handles Airplay, which can often have buffering issues on other devices. Plus, the updated remote comes with voice control for hands-free browsing.

Despite the current deal on the the 4K Plus, there might be reason for you to opt for Roku’s other streaming devices. The Ultra (currently 10% off) comes with Dolby Vision, for example, which offers bolder highlights and incredible contrast. But most people will tell you that the Dolby Vision is not a major quality upgrade over standard HDR, meaning the high-resolution on the 4K Plus is well worth the deal.

For even more options, check out the best media streaming devices for 2021.

Roku Express 4K Plus (27% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Roku Express 4K Plus $29.00 Buy It