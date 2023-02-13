Rihanna Wore These Stylish and Comfy Kicks During Her Halftime Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

During her Super Bowl halftime performance, Rihanna ran through 12 of her most famous songs, secured a strategic product placement, announced her pregnancy and even elevated above the crowd on a floating glass stage. Through it all, the chart-topping mogul was wearing surprisingly attainable footwear for one of the largest cultural events in the world.

While her red one-piece suit was custom-made by Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson, the singer paired the luxe streetwear look with a pair of MM6 low-top sneakers from Maison Margiela’s recent collaboration with Salomon. The exact pair that Rihanna wore, in a red and pink colorway, is available to shop online right now for as low as $360, in addition to a more subtle silhouette in black.

The shoes are the first limited-edition piece to drop from the recent collab between the French brands, which fuses Salomon’s functionality with Margiela’s more sophisticated design elements. The result is a runway-worthy shoe, with grippy rubber soles, a platform block heel and loose-fitting vamp with a drawstring closure.

Red was the color of choice for Rihanna’s hits-filled set. In addition to her monochromatic ensemble, she also boasted a full Fenty Beauty makeup look, featuring a bold, red lip with the brand’s new Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick.

“That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip,” Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty’s global makeup artist, said in a statement. “We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty.”

