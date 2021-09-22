How to Watch Rihanna’s Star-Studded Savage X Fenty Show Online

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty Show will be her biggest, most star-studded one yet.

Nas, Daddy Yankee, Normani and Ricky Martin are among the artists performing at this year’s fashion show, premiering exclusively on Amazon Prime September 24. Other bold-faced names such as Erykah Badu, Vanessa Hudgens and Troye Sivan are also set to make appearances.

Friday’s show will be the third time Rihanna’s lingerie brand has teamed up with Amazon for a “NSFW” virtual show, where the Grammy winner and entrepreneur debuts the brand’s newest lingerie lines. The “Savage X Fenty Vol. 2” show even earned the singer an Emmy nomination last year.

Amazon released a teaser for the show this week, featuring vibrant clips of well-choreographed dances and theatrical performances from this year’s star lineup. In addition to impressive performances, the event also boasts top models such as Gigi Hadid, Irina Shaynk, Cindy Crawford and Emily Ratajkowski, who will strut the newest pieces from the 2021 collection. The line will be available to shop at the Amazon Fashion Store and Savage X Fenty the same day.

Rihanna shared the trailer among other teasers to her own Instagram this week. In one BTS shots, she writes, “me waiting for vol. 3 to drop knowing ya’ll ain’t ready.”

The video was filmed at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, whose 1970s architecture was a major source of inspiration for the collection. “The inspiration really came from this venue,” Rihanna told “Vogue.” “When I saw this place, I got so excited about what we could do here. It just made me get inspired and creative. We’re using the entire space — inside, outside, rooftop, helipad. The beauty of the space is so intense that we didn’t want to hide anything.”

The show will be free to Amazon Prime members, but if you don’t have an account you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial to watch.

