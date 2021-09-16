Rihanna and Patti Smith Join Star-Studded Rimowa Campaign

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna and Patti Smith are the two newest ambassadors for Germany-owned luggage brand Rimowa. They join other bold-faced names such as LeBron James and Roger Federer in the company’s “Never Still” campaign, which debuted today.

The campaign, which dropped alongside the Never Still Bag Collection, consists of four individual films designed as a creative exploration of how travel has changed amidst the pandemic. Each video follows the personal travel perspectives of the four creative powerhouses. Rihanna’s film, shot by Gary Sorrenti and directed by Rihanna herself, showcases the artist and business mogul’s solitary and still lifestyle since the pandemic hit. “When everything is minimized, you see what’s important,” she reflects at one point during the video.

Smith’s video, on the other hand, is an ode to New York City’s resilience throughout the last year, with shots of Fifth Avenue where she posed for her album cover of “Horses,” and Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios, where she recorded Rimowa’s voice-overs. Smith’s own poem “Never Still,” which she wrote for the campaign, voices over a score by Jamie xx.

“When we could not travel physically, I was grateful for the imagination, allowing me to travel where I wished,” Smith says in her film. “I was able to write, study and rethink my priorities but I continually longed for action, to be on the move and now I am grateful to step back into the world.”

Courtesy of Rimowa

Courtesy of Rimowa

Of course, Rimowa’s luxury bags are front and center of the campaign, which is the first drop from Rimowa to feature pieces that aren’t strictly travel luggage. The Crossbody Flap Bag, large Tote Bag and line of backpacks represent the campaign’s “always-on-the-go” messaging, and is part of the LVMH-owned company’s overall move towards other product categories.

Here are the best pieces from the drop:

Crossbody Flap Bag

Courtesy of Rimowa

Crafted out of durable canvas and full-grain leather, this crossbody bag serves as a stylish companion for anyone with a fast-paced lifestyle. It features adjustable straps, a main compartment secured with Rimowa’s signature lock and an outside zip pocket for easy access to daily essentials. Plus, it comes in three gorgeous colorways to choose from based on what goes best with your own closet.

BUY NOW: $940 Buy It

Tote Bag

Courtesy of Rimowa

With a roomy main compartment and removable zipped pocket, Rimowa’s tote bag is a necessity fo anyone who’s constantly on the go for work. Not only does it feature a sleek, boxy design perfect for any setting, but it’s engineered with an innovative double handle system that allows you to switch back and forth from using it as a shoulder, tote or handbag.

BUY NOW: $1,260 Buy It

Messenger

Courtesy of Rimowa

The Messenger bag, which Rihanna styles in her campaign shots, is the most fashion-forward piece in the collection. A large two-way zip compartment and an outside pocket makes it easier than ever to keep all your essentials close by without sacrificing style. Plus, the Messenger is emblazoned with the coordinates of Rimowa’s historic home in Cologne, making it one of the more special pieces in the collection.

BUY NOW: $770 Buy It

Trunk Plus

Courtesy of Rimowa

The Trunk Plus isn’t part of Rimowa’s Never Still Collection but it’s one of the most popular pieces in the luggage brand’s inventory. The red suitcase, which Rihanna poses with throughout the campaign, features Rimowa’s distinct trunk-like shape, finished with a bright red gloss. Aside from an elegant design, the trunk offers travelers optimum capacity while remaining ultra-lightweight.

BUY NOW: $1,120 Buy It