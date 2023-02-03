Celebrate Rihanna’s Super Bowl With Official Fenty Merch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna’s upcoming halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII may not mean a new album is on the way (although we can always hope) but it does mean the release of new Fenty Super Bowl merch — all of which is a lot more stylish than the branded apparel of years past.

In celebration of Rihanna’s anticipated performance, the lifestyle brand Mitchell & Ness has teamed up with Rihanna and her brand Fenty to release a limited-edition capsule collection of apparel, titled “Fenty for Mitchell & Ness.” The lineup features an assortment of oversized tees, hoodies and jackets donning the iconic image of her halftime show announcement: the singer’s distinct tattooed hand holding an official NFL football. Many of the pieces also feature a quote from Rihanna that reads, “If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can fix this world together. We can’t do it divided, I can’t emphasize that enough.”

The capsule is mostly in black and white hues, with more colorful options such as a graffiti-themed Fenty Athletics t-shirt and a button-down embossed with the American flag.

The collection is available on Fanatics, NFL Shop and Mitchell & Ness. Shop some of the best pieces below:

Super Bowl LVII Airbrush T-Shirt

Courtesy of Fanatics

Fenty Athletics is scrawled in a graffiti-inspired font across the front of this white, oversized tee, surrounding an illustration of the official NFL football.

Fenty for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Airbrush T-Shirt $49.99 Buy Now

Super Bowl LVII Icon T-Shirt

Courtesy of Fanatics

The campaign photo for Rihanna’s halftime performance, of the singer’s recognizable tatted hand holding the official NFL football, is printed on front of this classic white tee, which also includes a quote from Rihanna and Fenty branding.

Fenty for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon T-Shirt $44.99 Buy Now

Super Bowl LVII Icon Pullover Hoodie

Courtesy of Fanatics

The same campaign photo for Rihana’s halftime performance is printed on this cozy black sweatshirt, made out of premium ring spun cotton 3-end fleece.

Fenty for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Pullover Hoodie $119.99 Buy Now

Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Courtesy of Fanatics

A more subtle option includes this black crewneck long-sleeve, which features Rihanna’s Super Bowl photo on one of the sleeves and the official NFL logo printed on the upper corner.

Fenty for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt $59.99 Buy Now