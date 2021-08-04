Rihanna Is Officially a Billionaire: Here Are the Best Fenty Beauty Products That Built Her Empire

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world, Forbes announced today.

But the bulk of the pop star’s monumental fortune, which Forbes has estimated at $1.7 billion, doesn’t come from the artist’s chart-topping music, but rather from her successful venture into the beauty and fashion space. Fenty Beauty, of which she is now confirmed to own 50%, is valued at $1.4 billion, with a large portion of her wealth also coming from her ultra-successful lingerie line Savage X Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million.

Rihanna is far from the only media mogul who’s found success with a cosmetics line. Fenty Beauty joined the ranks of other successful celebrity-founded beauty brands when it first launched, such as Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty and Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty. But Fenty has them all beat, bringing in more than $550 million after their first calendar year in 2018.

So, to celebrate Rihanna’s fortune — one that makes her the second richest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey — we rounded up some of the best (very popular) products from Fenty Beauty.

Limited Edition Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette

Courtesy of Amazon

You’ll want to be fast to snag this limited-edition highlighter palette, which features seven different hyper-metallic shades, designed to make a wide range of skin shades pop. From a stone-cold lavender and icy blue to a fiery copper and tangerine, each versatile hue can be applied on the cheekbone as a highlighter or above lash line for a vibrant eyeshadow.

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette $69.89 Buy It

Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

It is a colossal task to find a liquid eyeliner that makes it easy to apply even, fine lines that match from eye to eye. This hyper-saturated and water-resistant liner from Fenty Beauty features an innovative flex tip and easy grip triangle shape for effortless application that promises a flawless cat eye.

Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner $32.48 Buy It

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Courtesy of Amazon

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty prides itself on a wide range of products that flatter all skin tones. The same goes for their long-wearing lipsticks, which glide on with an ultra-soft matte finish for a weightless color that will enhance any makeup look. Check out more celebrity-founded lipstick brands.

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick $12.30 Buy It

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip

Courtesy of Amazon

Fenty takes the bold, red lip to a whole new level with their long-wear lip taints. The weightless liquid lipstick dries on the lip for a vibrant, matte finish that lasts for hours.

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint $35.81 Buy It

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Courtesy of Amazon

Fenty’s best-selling luminizer lipgloss is one of their most popular products, and is a must-have for any on-the-go makeup kit. The non-stick formula promises full, healthy looks with one swipe, with a peach-vanilla scent and hydrating shea butter. Or try out Fenty’s brand new Luminizer in Hot Cherry, that promises even more plump for your buck.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer $24.82 Buy It

Full Frontal Volume, Lift and Curl Mascara

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

The do-it-all mascara is perfect for all lash types, ensuring an instant volume and lift that adds to any makeup look. The lightweight, ultra-black formula was specifically paired with the flat-to-fat brush, with one side working to hold the product and other side lifting and curling.

Fenty Beauty Ful Frontal Volume, Lift and Curl Mascara $26.50 Buy It

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

Courtesy of Sephora

If you’re familiar with Rihanna (and her makeup routine), then you know she isn’t one to shy away from shimmer. These highlighter sticks give an instant glow in a light-as-air shimmer formula that effortlessly blends on top of foundation and other makeup. Add the shimmer to your entire body with the Body Lava Body Luminizer or Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint.

BUY NOW: $26 Buy It

Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder

Courtesy of Sephora

This award-winning setting powder ensures that your makeup look stays intact all night. Pair it with the Soft Matte Longwear Foundation and Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint for flawless looking skin at all hours of the day.

BUY NOW: $32 Buy It