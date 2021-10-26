Wrangler’s ‘Rick and Morty’ Collection Brings Denim to the Multiverse

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In the Season 4 finale of “Rick and Morty,” Wrangler jeans are the only sign of human existence left on the planet after after an NX5 laser destroys everything in sight. The laser’s fictional sponsorship with Wrangler birthed the denim company’s real-life Rick and Morty unisex collection last year, and now they’re back with a second capsule collection, dropping today.

The new collection includes four original designs, ranging in price from $59 to $79: two 100% cotton french terry crew neck sweatshirts, a 100% cotton french terry hoodie sweatshirt and a denim jacket with custom artwork lasered on the back.

“With the success of the initial collection, we welcomed the chance to partner again with the Wrangler brand and its global fan base,” Tricia Melton, chief marketing officer of Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a press release. “These Ricktastic custom designs can be worn for ages. Merging Adult Swim’s hit series with a timeless brand like Wrangler is a great opportunity to bring something extra to our fans that’s authentic to the show.”

Like last year, the collaboration launches in tandem with the virtual Adult Swim Festival, which will be held Nov. 12-13, streaming on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel. The collaboration is in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and features never-before-seen artwork, all realized by Wrangler’s design team.

Wrangler is just one of many companies to jump on the success of the animated series, which wrapped its fifth season last month. The show has developed into a merchandise machine, meaning there’s no shortage of “Rick and Morty”-inspired gifts to shop as we approach the holiday season.

In the meantime, though, check out the limited-edition pieces in Wrangler’s brand new collection before they sell out.

Denim Couch Sweatshirt

This vintage-style crewneck silhouette features original artwork created for the limited-edition collection, with the titular characters sitting on an all-denim couch donning their own Canadian tuxedos. The classic sweatshirt is made out of 100% cotton, French terry fabric for lightweight warmth and a casual fit.

Stylized Sweatshirt

It’s business in the front, party in the back for this classic black crewneck. The front features Wrangler’s classic logo on the chest, while the back is designed with a neon Rick floating through the multiverse, complete with vodka-induced drool running down his chin.

Gulliver’s Travels Hoodie

Rick and Morty run through space, amidst colorful planets, on this classic black hoodie featuring images designed exclusively for the limited-edition collection. Stay cozy this fall with the cotton outerwear piece, perfect for layering and bundling up.

Laser Denim Jacket

Back by popular demand is the denim jacket. Constructed out of Wrangler’s iconic Cowboy Cut jacket, complete with twin chest flaps and “W” etching, the piece also features a laser-etched design of the interdimensional duo floating through space. Plus, it serves as the perfect piece to layer on top of Wrangler’s wide array of crewnecks and sweatshirts.

