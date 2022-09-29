This Red Hot Chili Peppers Streetwear Collection Is All Types of Effortlessly Cool

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Show off your love for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in effortlessly cool bucket hats and graphic tees, courtesy of a new collaboration between streetwear brand Noah NY and the iconic rock band.

The lineup dons imagery and album artwork from the band’s inception in 1983 through to their 1989 album “Mother’s Milk,” pulling from the surf and skate culture that abounded alongside alt-indie music throughout the ’80s.

“I’ve decided that I will not try to convince others to be RHCP fans nor will I be overly nostalgic,” wrote Brendon Babenzian, the founder of Noah NY, in a statement. “Let’s just call this one person’s history with a particular band.”

Babzenian has been an avid fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers since he was first introduced to them at 12 years old, and wanted to create a collection that spoke to the musicians’ boundary-breaking approach to style and art. “Something about what they were doing sonically made sense to me — at the time I didn’t know why and didn’t care, I just loved the way it moved.”

Highlights of the collection include a California Golden Bear Varsity Jacket, graphic tees printed with images from the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ earliest albums and a tee dedicated in memory to founding member Hillel Slovak.

Shop the entire collection on Noah NY’s website here, and check out a few of the best pieces below:

Flower Logo Varsity Jacket

Courtesy of Noah NY

This luxe varsity jacket features a quilted lining, a metal snap closure, a rib knit collar and leather welt hand pockets — with a Red Hot Chili Peppers chenille patch at the front and back.

Flower Logo Crusher

Courtesy of Noah NY

This 100% cotton flannel bucket hat features a red and green plaid pattern, overlayed with the Red Hot Chili Peppers patch front and center.

Flower Logo Crusher $68 Buy It

Flower Logo Hoodie

Courtesy of Noah NY

Cozy up in this 100% cotton brushed-back fleece hoodie, offered in both black and white colorways.

Flower Logo Hoodie $158 Buy It

Mother’s Milk Tee

Courtesy of Noah NY

Celebrate the band’s fourth studio album “Mother’s Milk” with these retro graphic tees printed with the iconic 1989 album art.

Mother's Milk Tee $48 Buy It