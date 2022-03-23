Amazon Deal of the Week: This Best-Selling Projector is Less Than $100 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to find a projector that hits all the right targets: affordable, portable, with a bright display and crisp resolution to boot. But for only $89, the AuKing Mini Projector comes pretty close.

The brand new portable projector, whose updated model came out earlier this year, supports up to 1080-p and 2600 lumens, impressive specs for such a small device at this price point. Usually retailing for $99, this multimedia projector is already one of the most affordable multimedia devices on the market, but this limited-time deal shaves the price by another 10%.

What’s particularly impressive about the AuKing is that it’s able to maintain such high resolution with larger images — it can projects a screen up to 170 inches wide without sacrificing deep contrasts and bright colors. Plus, a variety of ports on the right face — supporting HDMI, VGA, USB, AV and SD cards — means you can easily hook it up with any streaming device you already have, such as an affordable Roku Streaming Stick.

You don’t have to look any further than its more than 15,000 rave reviews on Amazon to see how the best-seller actually performs. In addition to its sharp display and pocket-sized portability (it measures at 8 x 8 inches), users also note its built-in speakers (with the handy option to connect to other speakers for higher audio quality); a low-noise fan that keeps the system cool; and a 55,000-hour long lamp life.

Of course, if you’re looking to spend a bit more money on your home theater, there are plenty of higher-quality options to choose from. Check out the best 4k projectors on the market right now, in addition to some more budget projectors that get the job done.

AuKing Mini Projector (10% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon