A New Princess Diana Exhibit Offers an Intimate Look Into the Royal Family

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A brand new photography exhibit promises guests an intimate, never-before-seen look at the royal family — all from the perspective of acclaimed royal photographer Anwar Hussein.

Hussein, alongside his sons Zac and Samir, spent four decades working alongside the iconic Princess of Wales, collecting a large majority of some of her most famous images. Now, Hussein and his sons will share what they witnessed, both in pubic and in person, for the first time ever. The visual experience, narrated by Hussein, will debut in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago this Fall, with registration currently available for pre-sale starting today. Tickets will officially go on sale Oct. 20. for $25 apiece.

“Princess Diana always told me that she liked to show her personality through her love for people and her strong sense of fashion,” Hussein told Variety. “As a photographer, you get the unique opportunity to know the subject on a personal level. There is a story behind each photo in this exhibition – what’s happening at that moment, the conversations held with its subject, or how that image was captured.”

Courtesy of Fever

The exhibit will feature eight themed sections: The Photography Dark Room, Growing, Glam, Hats & Tiaras, Art Installations, Working Royals, Humanitarian and Unguarded, each pairing images and murals alongside vivid stories. In addition to the Husseins’ photographs, it will also feature bespoke art installations from renowned multimedia artist Pauline Loctin, inspired by Princess Diana’s most famous moments. “Many times, these stories can be even more intriguing than the photo itself,” Hussein says. “This exhibit allows my sons and I to take you through an extraordinary look at one of the most famous and influential women of all time. We strongly believe that the stories behind the photos will transport each guest back in time and immerse them in Princess Diana’s story like never before.”

The exhibit’s opening in December will follow the much-anticipated film “Spencer” starring Kristen Stewart, centered around the Princess’s famous decision to leave Prince Charles in 1991.

BUY NOW: $25 Buy It