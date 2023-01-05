How to Order Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir “Spare” hasn’t even come out yet and it’s already making headlines. While no excerpts have been officially released to any media outlets, The Guardian claims to have seen a copy of the book and has revealed some of Harry’s explosive assertions.

In one of the most revealing excerpts from the book, Harry recalls being physically attacked by his brother Prince William in a 2019 confrontation. He describes, per The Guardian, William calling Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive,” describing it as a “parroting of the press narrative” about Markle. Harry also writes, according to The Guardian, that William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and… knocked me to the floor.”

The name of the book itself nods to the highly publicized tension between the two royal brothers, going back to hurtful comments made by their father Charles when he was the Prince of Wales. According to another leaked excerpt in The Guardian, Charles called Harry a spare the day he was born. “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare — my work is done,” Charles said to Princess Diana, according to Harry’s book per The Guardian.

Ahead of the book’s anticipated release on Jan. 10, Prince Harry will appear on CBS’ “60 Minutes” with Anderson Cooper on Sunday night, during which he’ll talk about the many claims he makes in the book and why he decided to publicly break his silence.

“Every single time I’ve tried to [resolve issues] privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he says to Cooper in a preview clip. “There comes a point where silence is betrayal.”

