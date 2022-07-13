Prime Day 2022: Best Gaming Deals on PS5, Xbox, Razer and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Gamers are in for a treat this Prime Day with hundreds of deals on some of the most coveted consoles, accessories and games.

The Xbox Series S, which has consistently sold out on a handful of online retailers since it came out last year, is not only restocked on Amazon but is 20% off. This means you can get the coveted console for less than $300, cheaper than we’ve ever seen it.

Dozens of Razer products are also on sale for Prime Day. Add to your arsenal with high-tech and best-selling accessories like their Basilisk Gaming Mouse, the V3 Gaming Keyboard and their Pro Duel Gaming Headset — all up to 45% off.

Check out the best Prime Day gaming deals below.

Xbox Series S (20% Off)

The No. 1 bestselling Series S has consistently sold out on dozens of retailers since it released last year. And now it’s not only back in stock on Amazon but it’s 20% off, bringing down the price to less than $300. The Series S showcases significantly reduced load times, a stunning 120FPS display, and instant access to the best available version of supported games through Smart Delivery.

Razer Kaira Pro Dual Wireless Gaming Headset (39% Off)

Gaming headphones don’t get much better than the Razer Kaira, which is already worth shelling out a not-insignificant amount of money for but even better when it’s on sale. The wireless PS5 headphones boast full tactile immersion powered by the brand’s HyperSense technology and rich, full sound through titanium-coated 50mm drivers. Most gaming headsets have haptics but nothing like the intelligent haptics with Razer, which allow for natural life-like sensations, accurate positional information and cross-platform integration. Buy it now for $122.

Also on sale are the Razer BlackShark V2 (21% off) and Logitech G435 (21% off)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard (45% Off)

Most gamers will agree that the Razer BlackWidow is the best gaming keyboard on the market, and you don’t have to spend much more than $100 for it with this limited-time Prime Day deal. The No. 1 bestseller is packed with 200 hours of battery life, features a tactile buttons with acutations optimized for gaming and includes three modes of connectivity. Check out more of the best gaming keyboards of 2022 here.

Razer Basilisk Hyperspeed Gaming Mouse (44% Off)

The Razer Basilisk lineup combines expansive customizability and ergonomics for a competitive edge you won’t find anywhere else. The mid-weight gaming mouse is perfect for palm and claw grips. The Hyperspeed is 25% faster than other wireless gaming controls due to its high-speed transmission, low click latency and seamless frequency switching.

More gaming mouses on sale include: Logitech’s Lightspeed (43% off) and Logitech’s Pro X Superlight (35% off)

Meta Quest 2 ($25 Off)

Venture into the Metaverse with the Meta Quest 2, which rarely goes on sale but is now $25 off for Prime Day and comes with a bonus Amazon Gift Card. The coveted VR device includes hundreds of hit games, one-of-a-kind experiences and and a growing virtual community.

More VR headset deals include: Rebuff Reality’s VR Ears (25% off), Rebuff Reality’s VR Power 2 (25% off) and Kiwi’s Audio Strap (25% off).

Samsung Odyssey G9 (27% Off)

The gargantuan 48.8-inch PC monitor is now down to $1,100 — the cheapest we’ve ever seen it. It can basically do the work of three monitors at once with a 32:9 aspect ratio and ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate. The Odyssey G9 is particularly good for gaming because it matches the curve of the eyes for maximum immersion, doubled by cutting edge QLED technology and a high-res QHD display.

More gaming monitors on sale for Prime Day include: the 27-inch 1080p MSI Optix ($30 off); the 43-inch Auros FV43U (41% off) and the 34-inch curved AOC CU34G2X (20% off).

‘Far Cry 6’ (78% Off)

In “Far Cry 6,” currently only $12, players can transform themselves into Dani Rojas, a local Yaran fighting to liberate his nation from a ruthless regime. Fight against Anton’s troops across the jungles and beaches using makeshift weapons, vehicles and animal companions. Check out more of the best video game Prime Day deals here.