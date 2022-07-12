These Criterion Collection Films Are All 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day

And right now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, many of our favorite films are 50% off. Here’s a list of our favorites currently on sale. The ‘Before’ Trilogy Courtesy of Amazon

Three iconic romance meditations from director Richard Linklater. Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy star in “Before Sunrise” (1995), “Before Sunset” (2004) and “Before Midnight” (2013). Each film follows the same two characters as the audience catches up on their lives almost a decade apart from where they left off.

‘The Virgin Suicides’

Courtesy of Amazon

The movie that started the long, cinematic relationship between Kirsten Dunst and director Sofia Coppola. Based off the novel by Jeffrey Eugenides, this film tell the story of five sisters and the boys-next-door who grew up studying them. The star-studded cast includes Kathleen Turner and Josh Hartnett.

Double Indemnity

Courtesy of Amazon

Femme Fatale Barbara Stanwyck makes cinema gold with director Billy Wilder in this 1940s classic. You cannot love movies without at least ingesting this staple.

‘Raging Bull’