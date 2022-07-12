The Best Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Enhance your skincare routine with dozens of beauty deals this Prime Day.

Amazon has unleashed some of the best skincare and beauty sales we’ve seen anywhere else. Some of the buzziest products that are on sale include: Tan-Luxe’s The Water Self-Tanning Spray (30% off), the Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask (30% off) and the NuFace Trinity Starter Pack (36%).

If you’re in the market for a new sunscreen this summer, we recommend this natural SPF from Indie Lee. But for more options, head over to these mineral sunscreens recommended to us by Hollywood dermatologists (that also happen to be on sale for Prime Day).

Remember, you’ll only be able to access Prime Day sales if you’re a Prime member. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, and check out more of this year’s best Prime Day Deals here.

Peter Thomas Roth Serum (30% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

“RHOBH” star Kyle Richards swears by Peter Thomas Roth’s 24k Gold Eye Patches (also on sale for Prime Day). But we also have our eyes on this Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum, one of the most popular products from the Hollywood-loved skincare entrepreneur. Made with Sodium PCA and Silk Proteins, your skin will be left feeling silky soft with a natural glow.

BUY NOW: $68.00 Buy It

Indie Lee SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen (20% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

If the Hollywood dermatologists we’ve spoken to in the past have any piece of skincare advice, it’s this: to wear lots and lots of sunscreen (and to make it a mineral one). Indie Lee’s first-ever SPF product is made with Zinc Oxide and is packed with 30 SPF. Also formulated with squalane oil, shea butter and aloe, this skincare-forward sunscreen will give you a natural glow while protecting you from the elements.

BUY NOW: $42.00 Buy It

Malin + Goetz Deodorant (30% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Unbeknownst to many, one of the most ubiquitous detriments to good health can be a chemical-loaded deodorant. We get it, drugstore options are significantly cheaper. But take advantage of this Prime Day deal and get this natural Malin + Goetz sweat protectant, made with all natural ingredients and boasting a delicious bergamot smell.

BUY NOW: $22.00 Buy It

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (30% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

All hail the Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask. This might be one of the buzziest skincare products from the past year (thanks to all the TikTok girlies that made “wet skin”a thing). But we can vouch for it: this overnight mask is just as good as the close to 10,000 rave Amazon reviews say it is.

BUY NOW: $24.00 Buy It

Tan-Luxe The Water (30% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Achieve a natural tan with Tan-Luxe’s self-tanning water. The clear, odorless water-based formula gives off deep colors without clogging pores or creating streak marks. Plus, it can be used under or over makeup for radiant skin no matter the season.

BUY NOW: $48.00 Buy It

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector (20% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

If Laneige is the most talked-about skincare product from the past year, then Olaplex is giving it a run for its money. You probably already know the shampoo and conditioner can change your hair texture for the better and make frizz a problem of the past. But the No. 3 Hair Perfector is also something to add to your haircare arsenal. Dampen your hair and apply to your roots once or twice a week to repair damaged hair and broken bonds. You won’t be sorry.

BUY NOW: $30.00 $28.00 Buy It

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit (36% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

NuFace is the one-stop shop for helping with contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles. Right now, the innovative device — which touts itself as an at-home version of professional skin treatments — is currently 36% off.

BUY NOW: $339.00 $254.25 Buy It

Waterpik Water Flosser (36% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

No one ever regrets buying a water flosser, which uses a stream of high-pressure pulsating water to remove dental flaque and food debris. The Waterpik is dentist-recommended, features 10 settings for a custom clean and is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon.

BUY NOW: $99.99 Buy It

Foreo Luna 3 Massage Brush (40% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Bring the spa to your home with the Forea Luna 3, which helps you add a no-frills cleansing approach to your skincare routine to help achieve a brighter and more even complexion.