Steve McQueen’s Iconic Persol Sunglasses Are on Huge Sale for Prime Day

Persol aviators are practically synonymous with Steve McQueen, who made the specs one of the most coveted luxury products in the world after wearing them in 1968’s “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

Even if you aren’t behind the wheel of sports cars or riding first-class on high-flying planes, you can still achieve that Old Hollywood flare yourself, for only a fraction of the price, thanks to Amazon’s unbeatable Persol deals for Prime Day. The Po0714 Aviator Sunglasses are currently 19% off on Amazon, bringing down the price of the designer sunnies to only $299 — cheaper than we’ve ever seen them.

The Po0714 is the exact same (timeless) style that McQueen rocked all those years ago. They were the first-ever foldable glasses when they first came onto the scene in the 1960s, designed with hinges at the bridges and on the temples so they can fold in half. The 714s, in particular, with Havana frames and crystal blue polarized lenses, were McQueen’s preferred specs, and he can be seen wearing them in his most famous films such as “Bullitt,” “The Getaway” and “Le Mans.” Since then, the iconic sunglasses have been an overall Hollywood favorite, donned by countless style icons throughout the years such as Anthony Bourdain and Jack Nicholson.

You get what you pay for with Persol, who handcrafts each of their glasses in Italy. Thoughtful design touches such as the brand’s legendary arrow hinges and Meflecto stems will make you feel like a million bucks.

Snag the limited-time Persol Aviator Sunglasses deal right now before it likely goes back to its regular price on the 14th. But remember, you’ll only be able to access Prime Day sales if you’re a Prime member. Sign up for 30-day free trial here. Once you’re signed up, check out more of the best Prime Day sales to snag right now.

Courtesy of Amazon