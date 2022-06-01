Pretty in Pride: 14 Pride Collections That Are Actually Good (And Doing Good)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially Pride month, and high-fashion brands have only gotten smarter about the ways they choose to incorporate LGBTQ activism into their clothing during the month of June. Gone are the days of hastily rainbow-slapped apparel and tacky corporate merch. This year’s Pride collections have stripes of color and are chic enough to wear year-round.

Most importantly, these brands are showcasing their allyship by giving back a portion of their proceeds to LGBTQ groups such as the The Trevor Project, Hetrick-Martin Institute, GLAAD and It Gets Better Project — non-profits that need our support more than ever amid a wave of repressive, anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Check out some of the best Pride collections this year.

Coach Studio Shoulder Bag 19 With Patches

Coach’s classic Studio Shoulder Bag is updated for Pride with playful rainbow-hued patches. Made out of buttery glove-tanned leather, the timeless style features their signature push-lock closure, gold detailing and archival clasp. The Coach Foundation will donate a portion of their Pride collection proceeds to the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Point Foundation and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers.

Calvin Klein Pride Relaxed Fit Floral Graphic T-Shirt

Writer and filmmaker John Waters and his best friend and muse Mink Stole are the faces of Calvin Klein’s “This Is Love” fashion line which releases this month in time for Pride. This graphic tee is imprinted with a colorful graphic shot by queer Chicanx photographer Devyn Galindo. In addition to the campaign, the brand has shared that they have raised $400,000 to LGBTQ organizations and will continue their partnership with the PFLAG National and Transgender Law Center.

Converse Custom Chuck Taylor All Star Pride for You

Converse’s Pride collections never disappoint. Their new lineup of customizable shoes include dozens of different takes on their classic Chuck Taylors. An abstract rainbow-striped flower runs down the side of these funky high-tops, while other sneakers are done up with other made-to-order graphic patchworks. The brand supports the LGBTQ community through annual grants to a wide range of organizations such as the Ali Forney Center and Out MetroWest.

Levi’s Pride Liberation Trucker Jacket

In their new Pride collection, Levi’s draws from the powerful messaging used on signs and posters throughout the Queer liberation movement in the ‘60s through ‘80s. One of the many denim offerings is this faded and distressed Type III Trucker jacket. An embroidered graphic on the back reads “Let Us Love” with a woven Pride Two Horse label woven on the inside. In support of the collection, Levi’s will make an $100,000 donation to OutRight Action International.

‘You and Me Now ‘Painting by David Dyett

Saatchi Art’s Beyond the Rainbow: Pride in Portraits collection features dozens of paintings created by queer artists across the globe. This “You and Me Now” acrylic painting, made by Canadian artist David Dyett, shows two men caressing atop a vibrant blue background: “a portrait of love,” as Dyett writes on the site.

Happy Socks 3-Pack Pride Socks Gift Set

Happy Socks is no stranger to color but the Swedish sock brand, known for their playful designs, amps up the vibrancy with their Pride gift sets, all of which come with two to three pairs of socks done up in different variations of rainbow stripes and patterns. 10% of the net sales of all their Pride-related products will go towards InterPride, the international association of all Pride event organizers worldwide.

Fossil Logan Zip-Around Clutch

Fossil’s largest Pride collection to date includes watches, straps, jewelry and wallets in new styles to celebrate the LGBTQ community. The headlining pieces are two limited-edition watches — both featuring silver-tone stainless steel cases, graphic “LOVE” dials, colorful indexes, a graphic of the Progress Pride flag, and eco-leather straps. But one of our favorites is this zip-around clutch that’s big enough to store all your essentials year-round. During Pride month, 100% of the collection’s sales will be donated to The Trevor Project, at a minimum of $100,000.

Dr. Martens 1461 for Pride Smoot Leather Oxford Shoes

Doc Martens ensures that you’re the most dapper in the room, especially with their brand new Oxfords, whose gleaming white leather can either be polished to a glistening shine or artfully scuffed. In honor of Pride, rainbow stripes run down the side of the the classic dress shoes for a pop of color that isn’t too in your face. In tandem with the collection, Dr. Martens will continue their $200,000 sponsorship towards The Trevor Project.

Pride Co-Op Pride Community T-Shirt

Designer, cartoonist and storyteller Christina Moreland brings her retro graphics and nostalgic typography to this playful REI tee, which aptly reads: “Outside With Pride.” Other pieces in REI Outside’s Pride collection include a graphic bandana, waist pack, Nalgene water bottle, Chacos and a Fjallraven backpack — all designed in Pride-inspired hues.

Ugg Slide Fluff Yeah Slippers With Pride Stripes

Walk on a cloud every morning thanks to Ugg’s newest best-selling style, which gets an upgrade this month with new rainbow-striped colorways. Made out of their plush sheepskin, the Fluff Yeahs are a cozy statement shoe that work just as well as indoor slippers as they do slip-ons for quick errands. Alonside their Pride collection, Ugg will donate $125,000 to The Trevor Project.

Banter by Piercing Pagoda ‘Say Gay’ Necklace

The newly rebranded Banter by Piercing Pagoda has partnered with It Gets Better Project with a limited-edition nameplate necklace that reads “SayGAY” — a proverbial middle finger to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill recently signed into law. 100% of the proceeds, up to $25,000, will benefit the IGBP to help uplift and empower the lives of LGBTQ+ youth.

Harry’s x Flamingo Face & Body Pride Shave Set

Flamingo understands that even the tools and accessories you use in private deserve to have just as much flare as anything else in your closet. Their new Pride set includes one Harry’s razor blade designed for your face and one Flamingo cartridge designed for your body — each attached to their ergonomic handle with a no slip-grip in a limited-edition colorway. The most exciting part of the pack might be the gorgeous Pride-inspired packaging designed by Ohnie Lisle. 100% of profits will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Small Town Weirdo Final Girl Shirt Pride Edition

Los Angeles-based artist and The Trevor Project supporter Adam Bucci has released new Pride-inspired t-shirts with his local shop Small Town Weirdo – and they even made into the hands of Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of “Halloween End.” The “Final Girl” and “Final Boy” shirts feature colorful lettering atop black cotton.

Fourlaps 4 Love Bucket Hat

The activewear brand Fourlaps has launched two limited-edition shirts and a bucket hat for Pride, of which 100% of proceeds will benefit the Stonewall Community Foundation. The 4Love Crewneck and Curve Tank are made with the company’s signature tri-blend fabric for ultimate breathability, while the hat makes for the perfect summer accessory.

