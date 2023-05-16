Post Malone Announces Fifth Album, ‘Austin,’ and 2023 North American Tour Dates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Post Malone announced his fifth full-length album Tuesday morning. Titled “Austin,” the record is named after the rapper’s birth name, Austin Post, and will drop on July 28, preceded by the single “Mourning,” due out Friday. The album follows last year’s “Twelve Carat Toothache.”‘

Along with his anticipated album announcement, Malone also revealed the dates for his upcoming “If Ya’ll Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour. Slated to kick off on July 8 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind., the North American jaunt will see the singer perform in 24 different cities until his final stop at San Bernardino’s Glen Helen Amphitheater on Aug. 19.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all,” Malone said in a statement. “Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.”

The process for securing tickets to the tour will kick off with a Citi presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. Following that, there will be additional presales held throughout the week leading up to the general onsale, which will commence on Friday at 10 a.m. As always, tickets will also be available on resale sites such as Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster.

Check out Post Malone’s 2023 North American tour dates below.