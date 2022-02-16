The Best Portable Speaker Deals on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re in the market for a new portable speaker, now is the time to buy. Amazon has dozens of unbeatable deals on lightweight audio systems right now, all of which pack in impressive sound quality into sleek, tight frames.

From Bose’s best-selling Soundlink to JBL’s popular Charge 4 series, here are the best portable speaker deals to shop this week — just in time for your next trip or dinner party.

Bose Soundlink Color II (23% Off)

Bose’s Soundlink packs impressive sound quality into its small frame. Boasting well-balanced mid-range audio and crystal-clear vocals and instruments (with the added plus of playing stereo content without downmixing it into mono), it’s a great choice for those looking to use a speaker primarily for music. Aside from size, its bluetooth capabilities and ten-hour battery life make it ultra-portable, with easy-to-use controls for on-the-go listening.

Bose Soundlink Color II $129.00 $99.00 Buy It

Sony SRS-XB43 (29% Off)

You save $82 on the SRS-XB43 with this unbeatable Amazon deal, bringing down Sony’s most expensive model to less than $200. Reviewers have noted its strong bass depth and sculpted highs, which is rare to come by in portable speakers. One of its more exciting features is built-in LED lights which can put on a fun light show in rhythm with your music, while an adjustable EQ allows for hyper-specific audio preferences. Its highly accurate voice controls are also a plus for those who like using no-hands devices while doing chores.

Sony SRS-XB43 $279.99 $198.00 Buy It

JBL Charge 4 (27% Off)

JBL has long been the go-to speaker for bluetooth capabilities, and the newest edition to its Charge series is their best one yet. The new model is packed with all the best features from the Charge 3, such as bluetooth connectivity up to 30 feet, convenient playback controls and a durable waterproof exterior. One of the biggest upgrades is the introduction to JBL Connect, which allows users to sync up a few speakers at the same time to play the same song, working like — albeit to a lesser degree — a Sonos system. Plus, with more than 20 hours of playback, you can carry it around on trips or hikes with no fear of a mid-day crash.

JBL Charge 4 $149.95 $109.95 Buy It

Echo Dot – 3rd Gen (79% Off With Amazon Music Unlimited)

The Echo Dot is among dozens of Amazon devices that are on sale this week, but this mega-deal on the portable speaker is part of a limited-time promo bundle with Amazon Music. The online retail behemoth is currently offering three months free of their premium streaming service, which grants you access to millions of songs that can even be downloaded to be played offline. Best of all, the deal comes with an Echo Dot for just $4.99 to keep even once your free three months are over.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $12.98 Buy It