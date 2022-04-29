The ‘Planet of the Apes’ Trilogy on 4K UHD Is Nearly Half Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Quality film trilogies are hard to come by. In the more than 10 years since the “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” was first released, spawning two nearly-perfect sequels in “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “War for the Planet of the Apes,” it’s hard to think of other enduring franchises that have been able to pack in coherent storylines, with a satisfying ending to boot, as successfully as the sci-fi action series.

Apes fans will be happy to know that the entire trilogy in 4K UHD is 44% off on Amazon right now, bringing down the price for all three films to only $25. The 4K upgrade, which was first introduced on Blu-ray in 2017, is particularly helpful in making up for the films’ famously dark lighting — in higher resolution, you’ll be able to make out the detailing on the simians’ muzzle, the foliage and all the other shadowy details that you might not have noticed before.

Rupert Wyatt’s “Rise,” which came out in 2011 and served as a reboot of the original 1968 “Planet of the Apes” series, stars James Franco as Will Rodman, the scientist responsible with creating the virus that would make apes intelligent enough to wipe out all of humanity. In Matt Reeves’ “Dawn,” viewers are reintroduced to Caesar (Andy Serkis), Rodman’s Patient Zero chimp who now leads a growing brand of followers in San Francisco and is left to grapple with the challenge of remaining loyal to his species while attempting to save the human population. Finally, the story concludes in “War,” which sees an epic battle between the species as the apes are forced into conflict with an army of humans, led by a merciless colonel played by Woody Harrelson.

