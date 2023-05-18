2023 PGA Championship Live Stream: How to Watch Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The biggest players in the golf world will come together at New Jersey’s Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday to compete in the highly anticipated first round of the PGA Championship. What takes place on the elite green course will set the stage for the rest of the year’s first major.

Eyes will be on Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, who are expected to duel over the 72 holes. Both players occupy the top two spots on the board following their respective Masters wins and their performance throughout the 2022-23 regular season. However, anything can happen throughout the event, which will see the most skilled golfers in the world vie for a share of the $15 million purse and $2.7 million winner’s share.

Other names to watch out for on Thursday include Rory McIlroy, looking to get back into the winner’s circle, and Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who round out the top five of the odds board.

The PGA Tour will broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN2 but there are plenty of ways to stream the action live from home without cable thanks to live TV streaming platforms such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream. Check out the best ways to stream the PGA Championship below:

FuboTV is the most expensive option available at $64.99, but it does offer a seven-day free trial for those looking to catch a specific sporting event at no cost. The platform has ESPN, meaning you’ll get coverage of the entire tournament, in addition to their more than 250 channels such as CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox.

FuboTV 7-Day Free Trial Buy Now

With a basic entertainment package from AT&T, DirectTV offers access to ESPN to catch the entire tournament. The Starter Package is usually $64.99 but their popular Choice Package ($84.99/month) is the best for sports with the MLB Network, NBA TV, Big Ten Network and more. If you’re just looking to tune into the PGA Network, though, then the Starter Package is all you need, which in addition to ESPN, also includes TNT, Nickelodeon and HGTV in addition to dozens of other cable networks.

DirecTV Stream $64.99/Month Buy Now

Hulu is the best option for those looking for the widest range of content. The premium subscription offers the streamer’s exhaustive list of on-demand shows and movies, more than 70 channels of live TV, including ESPN to stream the PGA Championship. Plus, their subscription comes with Disney Plus to watch Oscar nominated films like “Encanto” without adding a separate streamer to the list.

Hulu + Live TV $6.99/Month Buy Now

For only $4.99 a month (with a seven-day free trial), Paramount Plus offers CBS to the whole tournament on Thursday. The CBS service is the go-to place for live-streaming any of CBS’s live coverage, in addition to networks such as BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. Plus, their extensive lineup of on-demand movies include buzzy titles such as the latest “Jackass” and the original “Halo” series.

Paramount Plus 7-Day Free Trial Buy Now