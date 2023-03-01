How to Recreate Pedro Pascal’s ‘Mandalorian’ Red Carpet Looks: From His Cropped Cardigan to Flared Trousers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

In “The Mandalorian,” Pedro Pascal plays a battle-worn bounty hunter, stalking silently through crowds with a resolute lack of emotion as he fights to restore his honor on the planet of Mandalore. In “The Last of Us,” Pascal’s Joel exudes a similar brutishness as he ventures out of a quarantine zone into safety amid a zombie apocalypse.

Pascal’s hard-bitten attitude on screen is what makes his charisma in real life — heightened by his sartorial choices — so much more refreshing. One day, Pascal’s stabbing an innocent man to death on HBO, and the next he’s stepping out in Acne Studios and Bode on a red carpet. Basically, get you a man who can do both.

Pascal’s impeccable style, which can also be credited to stylist Julie Ragolia, was on full display at the London premiere of “The Mandalorian” last week. The actor stepped out in a cognac brown, waffle-stitched cropped cardigan and wide-leg cherry red trousers, both from Acne Studios. A simple grey tank top from Hanes peeked out from under his semi-sheer overshirt, topped off with a classic pair of Chelsea boots from Adieu Shoes.

The premiere was Pascal’s biggest press stop ahead of the Disney+ series’ Season 3 premiere, so it makes sense that he and his stylist pulled out all the stops for the star-studded carpet. But Pascal’s fit at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Mandalorian” is proof that the actor’s red carpet style isn’t just a fluke.

At Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre on Tuesday night, Pascal stepped out in a pastel-yellow button down, grey flared pants and mustard-yellow cardigan wrapped around his shoulders — all courtesy of Gucci. He accessorized with his signature oversized glasses from Andy Wolf Eyewear for an added retro touch (we couldn’t find the exact pair but there are plenty of groovy dupes online).

Evan Ross Katz, a culture writer for The Cut, pointed out on Instagram that Pascal was “giving Golden Girls-core with a tinge of Velma from Scooby Doo.”

I mean, he isn’t wrong. But somehow it works.

Stream Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, starting March 3.