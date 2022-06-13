This Paramount+ Summer Deal Gets You an Entire Month of Streaming for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Paramount+ has never had better content. Since Viacom and CBS Access merged to form the new streamer in 2019, they’ve grown an impressive catalog that includes something for everyone. The entire “Godfather” trilogy, the video game-adapted “Halo” series, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Jackass” — these are only a few of the new and old titles that have made their way onto the streamer in the last couple of months.

And now Paramount+ is offering a limited-time deal that allows you to watch all of these titles (and more) at no cost all. Their Summer Deal offers a free one-month trial to any new members, and lasts until June 20.

The deal applies to both the essential and premium packages. The ad-supported essential plan, which normally costs $4.99 a month, includes access to their entire on-demand library (including their popular original “Star Trek” shows and their “Yellowstone” prequel “1883”), in addition to select live sports such as the NFL, The Masters, NCAA and more. For $10 a month, you can upgrade to their ad-free premium plan which has all the same content.

This isn’t Paramount’s only deal going on right now, either. The platform recently launched a promo bundle with Showtime that offers extensive access to both Paramount and Showtime’s libraries for only $10 a month. In addition to a week-long free trial, the deal ultimately saves you 38% a month compared to what you would pay for subscribing to each streamer individually.

Paramount also offers a student discount year-round. By signing up with their university email, college students can save 25% off the essential plan.

For now though, you’ll want to snag their free one-month trial before the limited-time deal closes on June 20. In the meantime, check out the best shows and movies recently added to Paramount+ here.