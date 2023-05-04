Pamela Anderson Launches First-Ever Swimwear Collection With Frankies Bikinis

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Out of the endless stream of celebrity fashion lines that come out of every year, none makes more sense than a swimwear line from Pamela Anderson. The former “Baywatch” star launched a collection with Frankies Bikinis on Thursday morning, filled with a bright array of ’90s-inspired silhouettes — and yes, that iconic high-cut red one piece.

“I have been wanting to do this forever, but timing is everything, and it was worth the wait,” Anderson told InStyle about the collection. “All of these pieces are inspired by the past, but feel more modern than ever.”

The lineup includes basics like the Pamela One Piece and Zeus bikinis, which each come in red and white hues, but also more playful designs printed in canary yellow florals and barbie pink crochet textures. The most daring piece is the Carbon One Piece, which features a belly-baring cut-out and a ruffle-heavy bow tied at the neckline.

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

The collection comes at a time in Anderson’s life when she is more ready than ever to take control of her narrative. In January, she released her bestselling memoir “Love Pamela,” in which the iconic model and actor tells the story of her life in her own words for the first time. Anderson begins with her tumultuous childhood in Canada, before moving onto her glamorous life in the U.S. where she became an international sex symbol and entered a famously toxic relationship with Tommy Lee, portrayed in Hulu’s Emmy-winning “Pam and Tommy.” Her story was told once again in Ryan White’s “Pamela a Love Story” on Netflix, which elicits some of the tragic, lesser-known details of her upbringing.

For now, part of Anderson’s reclaiming of her narrative includes going back to her roots as a swimsuit model. But this time, on her own terms.

The Pamela Anderson x Frankies Bikinis Collection is available to shop now on the Frankies Bikinis website.