Are You a Kook or a Pogue? Choose Your Fighter With Sperry’s New ‘Outer Banks’ Capsule Collection

The most on-brand collaboration has emerged.

Sperry’s has teamed up with Netflix’s “Outer Banks” crew for a capsule collection just in time for the season 2 premiere on July 30. The collection includes two takes on the Sperry’s classic boat shoe: seer-sucker AOs for the Ward Camerons of the world and distressed sneakers for those who identify more with John B.

The collection’s two main styles are inspired by “Outer Bank’s” rival tribes: the Kooks who are, “second-homers they wear Sperry’s, vineyard vines,” series star Madelyn Cline explained to Variety in a previous chat. Meanwhile the Pogues are the members of the working class, those who charter the boats, “a mutant ninja turtle mixed with little rascals” said cast mate Rudy Pankow.

Courtesy of Sperry

“This capsule collection with Netflix is very exciting for us here at Sperry,” Elizaebth Drori, CMO at Sperry, said in a statement. “Our brand is very native to the show and its setting on the water, and the surf and preppy style of the product resonates with our customers. On top of that, tapping into the show’s fans for this collection enables us to reach a young audience.”

The special edition of Sperry’s Authentic Original boat shoe features gold foil details and and laser etched designs that refer to scenes from the show. The rubber outsole is designed with an aerial view of the ocean. References to the show are most noticeable on the Crest Vibe sneakers, with rubber outsoles that match Kira’s classic bikini and the license plate from John B’s van imprinted on the heel tag.

Will this collaboration live up to the American Eagle “Dawson’s Creek” crossover of years past? Only time will tell.

Kooks: Authentic Original Boat Shoe

Courtesy of Sperry

Pogues: Crest Vibe Sneakers

Courtesy of Sperry

