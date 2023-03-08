Take a Look Inside the Oscars $126K Nominee Gift Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

No one will be leaving this year’s Oscars ceremony empty-handed.

The Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets is returning to the star-studded event this year to gift nominees their famous “Everyone Wins” gift bag, which are only offered to the top 25 acting and directing nominees. This year’s “swag bag” includes the usual suspects (luxurious skincare products, bath ritual sets and celebrity-founded tequila) but also packs in some never-before-seen surprises like luxury vacations to Italy and Canada, Art Lipo body sculpting and a high-tech meditation orb. The party favors are valued at more than $125,000.

“We are excited and proud to once again be creating what is known worldwide as the ultimate swag bag,” Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said in a press release. “While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose. Most of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the global exposure that being associated with Hollywood’s biggest night affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission.”

This year’s top acting and directing nominees, who will be honored on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre, include Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Field and Steven Spielberg.

While it’s hard to imagine Spielberg taking up an offer for a Beverly Hills body sculpting session, the Distinctive Assets’ mission is to point a spotlight on small businesses.

“While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive value, that is neither our focus nor goal. This is a straightforward win-win,” Fary continues in the statement. “These nominees are in a unique position to help participating brands immeasurably by simply wearing, using and talking about these products. Marketing and advertising can and must co-exist with the ever-present reporting of bad news globally. This isn’t frivolity; it is basic economics.”

Check out some of the best products featured in the 2023 Oscars Nominees Gift Bag below:

Original Havaianas Flip Flops

Courtesy of Havaianas

Ari Custodio

Prep for impending warmer weather with Havaiana’s classic flip-flops, which work just as well as indoor slippers as they do on a beachside stroll.

Original Havaianas Flip Flops $30 Buy Now

All Better Co.

Courtesy of All Better Co.

This plant-powered first aid brand has everything from natural lip balms for chapped lips and soothing lotions for bug bites and irritated skin.

All Better Co. Better Lippy $6 Buy Now

Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila

Courtesy of Drizly

The tequila market is becoming more saturated every day, particularly in Hollywood, where dozens of A-list stars have slapped their bold-faced names on alcohol bottles. That’s why it’s important to sift through the noise and find regionally-sourced and high-quality tequila like the Antigua Cruz, born in the privileged redlands of Arandas of Los Altos de Jalisco, Mexico.

Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila $32.99 Buy Now

Beli Baby

Courtesy of Beli Baby

Beli Baby is the first prenatal vitamins for both women and men, packed with powerful ingredients for every step of the baby process such as fertility, conception and a healthy pregnancy. The headlining ingredient is choline, a superstar nutrient that plays a critical role in a baby’s brain and spinal cord development.

Beli for Women $50 Buy Now

Clif Thins

Courtesy of Amazon

Your new favorite office snack is here, thanks to Clif Thins, which boast a delicious flavor at only 100 calories and 5 grams of sugar with every two-pack.

CLIF BAR – CLIF Thins – Variety Pack – Thin and Crispy Snack Bars – 100 Calorie Packs (0.78 Ounce Bars, 21 Count) Packaging May Vary $30.73 Buy Now On Amazon

Comvita Manuka Honey

Courtesy of Comvita

Wayne Tait

Anyone who knows honey knows that Comvita’s Manuka Honey is the best of the best. Beekeping since 1974, they’ve become masters at creating the most premium honey on the market and exceeding famously rigorous standards for quality. Manuka is known to have specifically versatile uses, from a moisturizing skincare ingredient to a delicious sweetener.

Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey $56.99 Buy Now

Evolvetogether

Courtesy of Evolvetogether

Evolvetogether’s lineup of luxe products include a hydrating hand cream, powered by glycerin and a signature BCE vitamin complex, absorbing fast to nourish hands without any greasy residue. Plus, like all their products, it is packaged in completely biodegradable and recyclable materials. The eco-conscious brand also plants one tree at checkout for every product purchased.

Evolvetogether Provence Hydrating Body Cream $48 Buy Now

Frontera Wines

Courtesy of Frontera Wines

Frontera Wines is the No. 1 Chilean wine brands in the U.S. They even have a personalized Spotify playlist, with each track paired with one of their vinos.

Frontera Wines Cabernet Sauvignon $5.99 Buy Now

Harmless Harvest

Courtesy of Harmless Harvest

If you drink coconut water, then you know about Harmless Harvest, the leader in organic, plant-based coconut products with the mission of making incredible, delicious products in the most ethical way possible.

Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water Drink, Hydration with Natural Electrolytes, No Sugar Added, Fair for Life Certified, Pure Coconut Water 32 Fl Oz (Pack of 6) $55.74 Buy Now On Amazon

Jambys

Courtesy of Jambys

Get cozy in Jambys, the versatile loungewear that you’ll never want to take off.

Jambys $35 Buy Now

Opopop

Courtesy of Opopop

Simply pick a flavor, which range from Fancy Butter to unique creations like Maui Heat, then pour them into the included Opopop microwave popper and pop yourself a delicious treat. It makes the perfect addition to your next at-home movie night.

Opopop Lightly Salted $14.99 Buy Now

Oxygenetix

Courtesy of Oxygenetix

Oxygenetix is teaming up with Dr. Jay Calvert MD & ROXSpa in Beverly Hills and Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera of Ft. Lauderdale to provide each nominee with the Potenza microneedling treatment that uses ultrafine needles and radiofrequency (RF) energy to penetrate the top layer of the skin and trigger the body’s natural healing process to regenerate new collagen and elastin. Unlike some other skin revitalization treatments, these treatments can be performed on all skin types, anywhere on the body and any time of the year. Oxygenetix will also provide a year’s supply of their award-winning oxygenating makeup foundation and concealer.

Oxygenetix $28-$66 Buy Now

ReFa

Courtesy of ReFa

Bring the spa to your home with ReFa’s luxe showerhead, that utilizes the Japanese “Fine Bubble” technology to to cleanse, warm and moisturize the skin. Ultra-fine and micro bubbles, smaller than pores, remove impurities from the skin and saturate your skin with hydration.

ReFa Fine Bubble S $300 Buy Now

Serucell

Courtesy of Serucell

The Recovery Serum is the latest in Serucell’s luxurious lineup. It’s specifically formulated for sensitive skin, made with their proprietary KFS Cellular Protein Complex which is infused with more than 1,500 skin nutrients for calmer, smoother and more radiant-looking skin.

Serucell KFS Cellular Protein Serum $225 Buy Now

Shinery

Courtesy of Shinery

Jessica Bordner

Keep your jewelry extra sparkly with Shinery’s Radiance Wash – the first hand soap specifically designed to clean your jewelry while washing your hands. The plant-based surfactants in the Radiance Wash remove dirt, oil, lotions and beauty buildup and wash them away, leaving you with jewelry that sparkles and shines.

Shinery Radiance Wash $28 Buy Now

Tranquini

Courtesy of Tranquini

Tranquini is an adaptogen-infused sparkling beverage made from all natural ingredients that aims to create a “moment of calm for those embarking on a personal wellness journey.” No sugar, carbs, CBD or preservatives necessary.

Tranquini Wellness Drink with Adaptogens $14.95/6-Pack Buy Now