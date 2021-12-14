Olivia Rodrigo and Casetify Drop ‘Sour’-Inspired Collection, Packed With Y2K Imagery and Flash Art

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you couldn’t get your hands on tickets to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” tour, you can at least don her signature Y2K style by way of her brand new collaboration with Casetify.

The singer announced her year-long partnership with the trendy phone case company on Dec. 9, which makes Rodrigo the company’s first-ever brand ambassador after dozens of successful celebrity collaborations. The exclusive collection, named “Hardened Hearts” and creative directed by Rodrigo, features cases and accessories inspired by her debut album. The lineup includes a chained-up “Broken Ego, Broken Hearts” case, a “DNT ANSWER” case and “Broken Butterfly” case, all done up with the same flash art and ’90s-style imagery featured on her album.

“Olivia used her voice to inspire people across the globe to express themselves, and that’s what our mission is at Casetify,” Wes Ng, Casetify’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “From her ability to connect with young people to her desire to support sustainability, we are excited to partner with her.”

Courtesy of Casetify

Rodrigo’s pieces are at the forefront of the brand’s new collection of sustainable cases, which uses Re/Casetify technology to create new products out of entirely recycled materials. Some of her designs will also be inlaid on their best-selling Ultra and Impact cases (made out of 65% recycled materials) and on their Ultra Compostable Case, made out of 100% biodegradable material.

“It was really cool to be able to help create this collection with Casetify that reflects my vision and keeps sustainability at the forefront of each design,” Rodrigo said in a statement.

The collection is available to purchase exclusively on Casetify’s website on Dec. 15, starting at 9 p.m. PT. However, you can sign up for Casetify Club to join the waitlist and gain priority access to begin shopping at 7 p.m. PT.

BUY NOW: $45-$75 Buy It