Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Is Here — And It’s Better Than Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The sun is out and Nordstrom’s annual spring sale is here — and it’s better than ever.

The luxury retailer didn’t hold back this year, boasting deals even better than those found on mega deals events like Prime Day and Black Friday. We’re talking about coveted items like Staub’s coveted cookware (60% off), Ugg’s Hollywood-loved Classic Mini Boot (63% off) and Le Creuset’s Dutch Oven (nearly 40% off).

Check out the best deals from Nordstrom’s Spring Sales below:

Staub 3-Piece Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dishes (59% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

It’s rare that Staub’s high-quality and sleek cookware is on sale for less $100 — a three-piece set, no less. These baking dishes, made from virtuous glass porcelain, transition beautifully from oven to table, with a scratch-resistant surface that will last for years.

Staub 3-Piece Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dishes $243 $99.99 Buy Now

9-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet (43% Off)

Courtesy of Le Creuset

Save nearly half off on Le Creuset’s versatile cast iron skillet, perfect for cooking tortillas and lasagna to pancakes and pan pizza. Designed in the French brand’s signature finish, it also features dual easy-pour spouts and a new handle helper for even more control in the kitchen.

Le Creuset 9 Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet $175 $99.95 Buy Now

Le Creuset Dutch Oven (38% Off)

Courtesy of Le Creuset

It’s basically a national holiday when Le Creuset cookware goes on sale. So, start celebrating because the brand’s famous Dutch Ovens are nearly 40% off right now. The deep 5.25-qt. dutch oven is available in five vibrant shades, from stunning Cerise to Teal hues.

Le Creuset Dutch Oven $290 $179.99 Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan (21% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Our Place’s cult-favorite, bestselling Always Pan was already beloved for its good looks, and now it comes in two fresh hues to make your kitchen set up even sexier. The best part of the Always Pan is its versatility, known as a do-it-all wonder than can fry, braise, sear, steam, saute and boil — all in one. Like all their products, the pan features a nontoxic and nonstick ceramic coating and comes with a custom steamer basket, a modular lid and a nesting spatula so you don’t have to worry about buying any add-ons once you make your purchase.

Our Place Always Pan $145 $115 Buy Now

Nike Swoosh Racerback Sports Bra (50% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you’re someone who becomes a runner in teh summer, then this ultra-supportive Nike sports bra will be your best friend. With a racerback design, and featuring a sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology, you’ll find yourself more comofrtable than ever in your next spin class or HIIT course.

Nike Swoosh Racerback Sports Bra $40 $19.98 Buy Now

Boy Smells Hypernature Votive Candle Set (20% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Treat yourself, or someone you love, with this Boy Smells candle pack that features the five votive candles: Fleurshadow, Polyamberouse, Neopêche, Rhubarb Smoke, Agua de Jardín. Check out more of the best candles to buy (and gift) this year here.

Boy Smells Hypernature Votive Candle Set $106 $84.80 Buy Now

Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal (50% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

It’s officially strapped sandal season. Dolce Vita remains one of the best and most affordable brands for spring shoes, and this versatile style comes in dozens of gorgeous hues to choose from depending on your wardrobe.

Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal $125 $62.50 Buy Now

Tory Burch McGraw Patchwork Wedge Shoulder Bag (58% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

The perfect spring shoulder bag is here with Tory Burch’s stunning patchwork-style purse, crafted with the brand’s signature logo appliqué and colorful quilt design that will add a subtle, earthy touch to any fit.

Tory Burch McGraw Patchwork Wedge Shoulder Bag $558 $232.20 Buy Now

Ray-Ban Polarized Geometric Sunglasses (23% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Aside from mega deals events like Prime Day and Black Friday, Ray-bans’ most popular sunglasses never go on sale, because like other classic brands like Apple, they know they have a loyal enough demo to keep their prices at full-price. But Nordstrom’s seasonal sales always come through. If you’re in need a new pair of signature sunnies, this geometric style does the trick.

Ray-Ban Polarized Geometric Sunglasses $213 $163 Buy Now

Longchamp Essential Wool & Leather Open Tote (60% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you’re in need of a new work bag, don’t sleep on this luxe open tote from Longchamp that’s more than half off right now. If you’re looking for something more higher-end, peruse through five more designer totes that are so nice they’d fit right in on the set of “Succession.”

Longchamp Essential Wool & Leather Open Tote $430 $172 Buy Now

L.L Bean Boat & Tote Cotton Canvas Bag (20% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

A large canvas tote bag, that you can throw books and towels into without a thought, are an essential for summertime hikes and beach hangs. This red and white one is less than $30 right now, and like everything from L.L Bean will last you literal years.

L.L Bean Tote Bag $34.95 $27.96 Buy Now

Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot (62% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Ugg’s celebrity-loved mini boot, popularized by model Bella Hadid who was rarely pictured without them this season, is still a staple you’ll want to have in your closet as we head into sunnier months. They’re the perfect shoe to run quick errands, and can double as in-house slippers.

Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot $140 $52.97 Buy Now

The Northface Explore Bardu II Crossbody Bag (40% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Crossbody bags are an essential as we head into festival season, and this one from The Northface has a roomy compartment, packed inside a compact build, that makes it the perfect carrier for everything from sunscreen to lip balm. Check out more festival essentials here.

The North Face Crossbody Bag $40 $24 Buy Now

Brixton Jo Felted Wool Rancher Hat (60% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Achieve a “Yellowstone”-inspired fit in the sun with this gorgeous rancher hat, featuring a wide brim with a tonal grosgrain ribbon.

Brixton Jo Felted Wool Rancher Hat $89 $35.60 Buy Now

Polaroid Hi-Print Everything Box Set (23% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Capture your favorite memories this spring and summer with the newest innovative gadget from Polaroid, which allows you to print mini 2″ x 3″ pictures from your phone with the touch of a button.

Polaroid Hi-Print Everything Box Set $129.99 $99.99 Buy Now

Oval Jewelry Box (30% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Store your finer accessories in this adorable jewelry box, big enough to organize your favorite jewelry pieces and small enough to only take up a few inches of space on your dresser or nightstand.

Oval Jewelry Box $40 $28 Buy Now

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops (45% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Converse’s platform sneak have been trending since 2021, worn by everyone from Demi Lovato to Gigi Hadid. The popular style gets an upgrade with this corduroy patterning and a fleece lining.