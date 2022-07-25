The Best Sunglasses Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Ray-Ban, Prada and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Sunglasses are one of those staple accessories that can sometimes be a splurge but are always worth the money considering how quickly they become a significant component of your personal style. That’s also why finding the perfect mix of versatility, timelessness and edge is important when looking for the perfect pair of shades.

Luckily, Nordstrom has you set with all your sunglass shopping needs this summer thanks to their annual Anniversary Sale that runs through July 31. From Ray-Ban and Moncler to Burberry and Prada, here are the best sunglass deals to shop at Nordstrom right now.

Moncler Aviator Sunglasses (33% Off)

Pharrel Williams might be the most memorable Moncler fan, having helped design a sunglass line for the Italian luxury house years ago (the goggle-like sunglasses are still on sale here). But unless you plan to have your sunglasses be an entire point of conversation, these high-end aviators are a safer (and very sleek) choice. This specific style comes in three different colorways (gold/brown, gold/green and gunmetal/smoke) for you to choose from depending on your wardrobe.

Quay Australia Jezabell Inlay Round Sunglasses (32% Off)

Quay is an affordable celebrity favorite, known for their oversized styles that range from classic aviators to statement shields. The Jezabell is one of the Australian brand’s most popular styles, featuring gradient lenses and tortoise-shell patterned frames.

Ray-Ban Gradient Geometric Sunglasses (43% Off)

Ray-Bans for less than $100 are a total steal, particularly with these timeless frames that are given an extra edge with a hexagonal shape and gradient lenses.

Ray-Ban Gradient Round Phantos Sunglasses (38% Off)

Ray-Ban’s round phantos sunglasses add a retro flair to any outfit, packed in slender frames that can sit comfortably for hours.

Ray-Ban Polarized Square Sunglasses (35% Off)

Ray-Ban can be credited with elevating the boxy look and square rims featured in one of the brand’s most popular styles. These black sunnies feature razor-thin temples that contrast nicely with the slightly oversized lenses.

Prada Cat Eye Sunglasses (26% Off)

Prada sunnies are having a moment right now, particularly their Butterfly Sunglasses brought to the fore by A-list trendsetters such as Haley Bieber and Bella Hadid. But these cat eye sunglasses achieve the same effect at a fraction of the cost, built out of the same premium Italian materials that the luxury brand is known for. These feature an exaggerated cat eye shape with tonal logo lettering at the temples.

Burberry Rectangle Polarized Sunglasses (33% Off)

You’ll look sharp in these polarized sunnies from Burberry, which feature orange-hued lenses and a unique hexagonal shape for a statement look with refined details.

Ray-Ban Rectangular Sunglasses (42% Off)

It doesn’t get more versatile than Ray-Ban’s signature rectangular sunnies, designed with wide-rimmed frames with a tortoise-shell pattern.

Tom Ford Shelton Polarized Square Sunglasses (33% Off)

Add some more edge with these Tom Ford aviator-style sunglasses. Darkened lenses contrast nicely against light brown frames, with a trendy double bridge.