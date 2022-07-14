The Best Home Deals from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale: From Le Creuset to Moccamaster

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Nordstrom’s highly anticipated anniversary sale kicks off Friday, July 15. We’re already saving our favorite items from the retailer’s sale preview to our shopping carts so we beat the rush — we suggest you do the same.

Some of the best deals this year are in the home goods department, meaning you can freshen up your house with premium pieces without breaking the bank. We’re talking silk pillowcases ($53 off), Vitamix blenders ($200 off), Moccamaster coffee makers ($89 off), and Crosley turntables ($45).

But those are just a few highlights. Check out the best home deals from Nordstroms Anniversary Sale below. And make sure to shop through a more comprehensive list of Nordstrom deals here.

Percale Duvet Cover and Sham Set ($24 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Now’s the time to pull the trigger on a new duvet cover, a single purchase that can freshen up a stale room. Slim flange border frame this minimalist cover, made out of crisp and cool percale cotton that will brighten up your sleeping quarters.

BUY NOW: $99 $74.90 Buy It

Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo ($53 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

A silk pillowcase basically serves as an eight-hour beauty treatment every night. This set featuring two Queen-sized Mulberry-silk pillowcases helps decrease aging signs, creasing and bed head.

BUY NOW: $178 $125 Buy It

Great Jones Rectangular Baking Dish ($20 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Making all your favorite homemmade meals will be that much more enjoyable in this ceramic dish, featuring adorable patterning on the sides and class Dutch handles for easy handling. The premium stoneware ensures excellent heat distribution, making it the perfect option for cooking up casseroles and roasts to rich desserts.

BUY NOW: $75 $55.99 Buy It

Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte (28% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

It doesn’t get more adorable than a mini-sized Le Creuset Cocotte, just big enough for a single serving. The luxe serving dish is made out of enameled stoneware for even temperature distribution, and can travel from freezer to microwave to oven to dishwasher, no problem.

BUY NOW: $28 $20 Buy It

Astro White Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser (60% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Serene House’s best-selling diffuser is on sale for only $15 throughout Nordstrom’s annual sale. Pop in any of their delicious smelling essential oils to set the mood in any room of the house.

BUY NOW: $39.99 $15.99 Buy It

Vitamix 7500 Blender ($200 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Make protein shakes and smoothies a part of your daily morning routine with the help of the mighty Vitamix, $200 off once Nordstrom’s sale goes live. The 7500 is one of the lineup’s most intensive blenders, featuring 10 variable speeds that allow you refine textures with culinary precision for anything you’re making, from sauces and soups to purees and shakes.

BUY NOW: $749 $549.99 Buy It

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle ($55 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

This kettle will make anyone a pour-over coffee fan, whether you consider yourself an amateur or aficionado. The Fellow, whose sleek design comes in both black and white coloways, has a precise gooseneck spout to achieve an optimal pour-over flow rate while an LCD screen displays a temperature control that ranges from 135 – 212 degrees F.

BUY NOW: $195 $140.99 Buy It

Click & Grow Smart Garden ($76 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Grow a mini garden on your countertop with this Smart Garden 9 whose planter base features a built-in water reservoir that holds a month’s worth of water and LED lamp arm for vital light. Start growing with mini pods of basil, tomato and green lettuce.

BUY NOW: $229,95 $153.99 Buy It

Chenille Stripe Shower Curtain ($18 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Your bathroom gets a makeover with this sophisticated grey-scale shower curtain which features fluffy chenille stripes for added texture.

BUY NOW: $55 $38.99 Buy It

Moccamaster KBGV Select Coffee Brewer ($89 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

The famed Moccamaster, a coffee brewer so good that it got its own shout out in “Hacks,” never goes on sale. So this huge deal is not one you’ll want to miss. How it works: water boils in under a minute, which then travels through a 9-hole spray arm which evenly disperses the water over ground coffee. In all, it takes around four to six minutes to brew a flavorful, balanced cup of coffee.

BUY NOW: $349 $259.99 Buy It

Wine Glasses ($10 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

No one ever regrets indulging in a new set of wine glasses, especially when they’re on sale. With long stems and a voluptuous bowl, these sippers will enhance any tablescape.

BUY NOW: $49 $34.90 Buy It

Great Jones Dutch Oven With Lid ($40 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

You can cook basically anything in this versatile and roomy dutch oven from Great Jones, the only cookware company that comes close to the famous Le Creuset. The 6.75-quart enameled cast iron is a master of heat distribution and retention, perfect for searing vegetables and meats. Plus, its gorgeous matte exterior comes in dozens of vibrant hues that make it so pretty you won’t even want to hide it away in a cupboard.

BUY NOW: $160 $119.99 Buy It

Percale Sheet Set ($62 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Once you splurge on a nice pair of sheets, you can never go back. But again, it’s one of those indulgences that doesn’t feel right unless it’s on sale. You can spend as low as $50 for a fitted sheet, top sheet and pillow cases with this limited-time deal. This crisp set is 200 thread count and comes in six colors.

BUY NOW: $109 $47.60 Buy It

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket ($50 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Cuddle up with this microfiber blanket that’s as soft as a cloud. You don’t have to worry about pilling, shrinking or wrinkling thanks to easy-care fabric that comes in a wide range of hues.

BUY NOW: $147 $97.90 Buy It

Viking Anodized Nonstick Pans ($50 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Two nonstick pans for less than $100 is an unbeatable deal. These fry pans from Viking (one 10-inch and one 12-inch) are made out of hard-anodized aluminum for even heating and seamless flipping while you get your chef on.

BUY NOW: $149.99 $99.99 Buy It

Crosley Radio Suitcase Turntable ($45 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

As more of today’s top artists release vinyl versions of their music (our current favorites are “Harry’s House” and “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”) and it’s never been a better time to invest in a turntable. This three-speed turntable from Crosley includes a 45 adapter to seamlessly transition from small hole LP albums to large-hole singles. Not only does it come packed in this sleek, retro-style case but it includes RCA output so you can hook up to external speakers and a Bluetooth receiver so you can also stream any digital music you don’t have on vinyl.