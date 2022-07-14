The Best Fashion Steals to Snag at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is finally here, and as always the retailer is churning out some of the best deals of the year on designer brands. You might want to clear out your closet because it’s unlikely you’ll make your out of their website without a full shopping cart full of goods…and we won’t blame you.

What’s in our carts? These timeless Ray-Ban Sunglasses ($85 off), this can-do-no-wrong Free People sweater ($43 off), these classic Chelsea boots (31% off) and these premium Alo leggings (32% off).

The annual deals event runs through July 31 but you’ll want to get your hands on the best deals fast before they sell out. Check out the best fashion deals below. Once you’re done, shop through the site’s best beauty deals and home deals, too.

Ray-Ban Polarized Phantos Sunglasses ($85 Off)

The timeless Phantos sunglasses from Ray-Ban are nearly $100 off with this limited-time deal that brings down the price of the luxe sunnies to one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Retro circular frames pack light blue polarized lenses, set on tortoise-shell patterned frames.

Free People Brookside Sweater ($43 Off)

This Free People sweater is so good, the brand has known better to not discontinue the cozy design since they came out with it a few years ago. But now you can get the versatile piece for less than $85, a total steal. Tuck into pants for an effortlessly cool fit or throw it on over a dress as an added layer of warmth.

Thread & Supply Plaid Flannel Jacket (27% Off)

You’ll be happy you have this flannel shacket (shirt-jacket) once fall comes around. Perfect for layering when the weather can’t make up its mind, lined with lightweight polyester that won’t ever get too warm. You can also go for this pleather option for something that transitions to a nighttime look.

Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot (31% Off)

No one buys a Chelsea boot and doesn’t get hours of wear of wear out of the classic style. These Carlson ones achieve the same effect as more expensive models like the signature Doc Martens, but without breaking the bank. Plus, they are water resistant and feature a durable lug sole that will be able to endure years of wear and tear.

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace ($15 Off)

Gold pendant necklaces never go out of style. Gift a loved one this piece of jewelry with their initial or your own for a customized accessory that you can layer with atop other chains and pendants.

New Balance 574 Classic Sneaker (30% Off)

Yes, the grandpa sneak is still in — all thanks to these timeless Nike New Balances that refuses to go out of style. Pair them with some slouched Levi’s or cargo Dickie’s and you’ll be on the trend for the foreseeable future.

Free People New Frontier Chelsea Boot (35% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Cowboy boots are another micro-trend that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Pair these Western-style boots with a dress or skirt for an effortless outfit made for the sun.

Dolce Vita Pama Sandal (36% Off)

Dolce Vita has never done a mule wrong. Dress up these gorgeous double-strap heeled sandals with a midi dress for a black-tie event or dress it down with black pants and a blouse for a casual night out. The classic style also comes in a bunch of fun colors and patterns that you can choose from based on your own wardrobe.

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper (30% Off)

Ugg slippers for only $70 is a total steal considering how much wear you’ll get out of them (I’ve had mine for eight years and counting). The soft cozy lining is made out of the Australian brand’s famous wool-rich textile blend called UGGplush with a textured rubber sole for indoor and outdoor wear.

Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings (32% Off)

If pilates or yoga is your workout of choice, then you are surely familiar with the cult-favorite workout brand Alo whose brand has had a resurgence in recent months. Their leggings and sports bra can be pricey but if you experience them, you can never go back. These flattering, high-waisted leggings are currently 32% off and worth every penny.

Madewell Stripe Strap Transport Tote (34% Off)

Madewell knows how to make a versatile work tote, one that can seamlessly transition from the office to happy hour drinks. This brown leather bag is one of our favorites, featuring a playful striped pattern on the straps that are long enough to sling over your shoulder and short enough to hold from the top.

Marc Jacobs Quilted Moto Shoulder Bag (37% Off)

This quilted Marc Jacobs shoulder bag evokes a classic Chanel without the hefty price tag. The leather and chain strap convert to a single crossbody strap and the roomy compartment has just enough room for all your essentials like key, wallet and phone.

Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Short Pajamas ($19 Off)

Who says you have to stop stylin’ once you step into bed? This breezy two-piece menswear inspired set is perfect for warmer months and lounging at home all day.

Faithfull the Brand Nyree Floral Cotton Sundress (50% Off)

This flowing ankle-length dress works just as well for the park as it does for the office. Delicate flowers dance across the bright green cotton, which falls into a tiered skirt that’s the perfect mix of breathable and form-fitting.

AllSaints Fetch Leather Bag ($50 Off)

A classic black purse is a must and this one from All Saints (now less than $100!!) has it all: a removable crossbody chain, card organizers and a roomy main compartment big enough to fit all your essentials

Circus by Sam Edelman Evangeline Mule ($40 Off)

The perfect work loafer. Sam Edelman perfects the contemporary J.W Anderson style with polished hardware detailing and a lug sole to enhance any office fit.