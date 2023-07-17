The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Has Deals on Everything From Le Creuset to Kiehl’s Skincare

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

For many, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a more anticipated deals event than ubiquitous retail holidays like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day. If you’re looking for unrivaled deals on luxe pieces — ranging from designer apparel and quality beauty products to chic homeware — nothing compares to Nordstrom’s annual sale. And they just dropped their Sale Preview so you can save everything you love before the sale goes live later this month.

The Anniversary Sale, which always takes place over one weekend in the summer, cuts a swath through every category. Invest in new dishware to round out a stunning tablescape for your next dinner party; buy that stunning bathing suit you’ve had your eye on but haven’t had the courage to press buy on; put that cozy loungewear set in your shopping cart because…you can never have enough loungewear.

Whatever you’re in the market for, there’s bound to be something you didn’t even know you needed waiting for you on Nordstrom’s website.

When is the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

This year’s sale officially kicks off on July 17 at 12:01 a.m. ET but their previews begin as early as July 3. This means that Nordstrom will offer a sneak peek at their best deals so you can begin curating wishlists ahead of time before they sell out.

Also available on July 3 is a digital catalogue on Nordstrom.com and their website which will feature editor picks and other sales info that will help make your shopping experience as seamless as possible come July 17.

What are the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access Tiers?

It’s also possible to gain early access to the sale, in order to snag the best deals before they sell out. Nordstrom card holders can begin shopping as early as July 6. There are different “Nordy Club” tiers depending on your yearly spend amount, which then dictates how early you can access the sale. The tiers are as follows:

July 11: Early Access for cardmembers with Icon status.

July 12: Early Access for cardmembers with Ambassador status.

July 13: Early Access for cardmembers with Influencer status.

July 17: Anniversary Sale opens to the general public.

What brands are a part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The most exciting aspect of this year’s Nordstrom Sale are the more than 100 new brands that will be featured for the first time. Brands that will boast massive price slashes this year include: Westman Atelier, Farm Rio, Moccamaster, L’Agence, Naked Wardrobe, Proenza Schouler White Label, Cult Gaia and Open Edit,” Wanlass lists. “We will also have all our customers’ favorite brands too, including Nike, Zella, Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Vince, Barefoot Dreams, AllSaints, Free People and more.

Here are the best deals we’ve found (so far):

Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Short Pajamas (36% Off)

Moonlight’s eco pajamas are a bestseller every year when they go on sale for Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. The chic sleep set is designed with contrast piping, constructed of a a button-up top with soft, fluid tap shorts to complete the set.

Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas $59 $40.99 Buy Now

32 Ounce Wide Mouth Hydroflask (23% Off)

Hydroflask’s wide mouth makes refills a breeze, while TempShield®️ double-wall insulation keeps your beverages the perfect temperature—hot or cold—for an extended period of time. Plus, it comes in this gorgeous, limited-edition lavender hue.

32 Ounce Wide Mouth Hydroflask $52 $39.99 Buy Now

Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer (30% Off)

The Moccamaster never goes on sale so today’s Nordstrom Anniversary deals on the cult favorite coffee machine isn’t an event you’ll want to miss. The IYKYK, coffee maker, a machine so beloved, it was name-checked on HBO’s “Hacks.” The Dutch-made Moccamaster is known for being capable of brewing one of the smoothest coffees possible from home — no bells and whistles necessary. The machine is straightforward, efficient and houses brilliant tech, and it’s now 30% off, bringing down its typically steep price to an unbeatable $255.

Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer $359 $255 Buy Now

Kiehl’s Body Moisturizer (33% Off)

Bring the Equinox spa to your home with this refillable 34-ounce bag of Kiehl’s luxe body moisturizer that will make you feel like a million bucks every single day. Check out more Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals here.

Kiehl’s Body Moisturizer $92 $62 Buy Now

Smart Garden 3 (30% Off)

If you treat your home garden like an only child then this self-fertilizing and self-watering Smart Garden is for you. It features planter base with a built-in reservoir that holds up-to a month’s worth of water and an energy-efficient LED lamp arm with a 16-hours on / 8-hours off cycle for optimal plant growth. The click-in plant cups feature a wick at the base that provides just the right amount of water to the pods. The pod’s proprietary soil mix is inspired by NASA research and contains nutrients released in sync with the plant’s life cycle, keeps soil pH balanced and employs tiny oxygen pockets to guarantee plants get ample breathing room and nutrients even when the soil is wet. Check out more eco-friendly gifts here.

Smart Garden 3 $99.95 $69.95 Buy Now

Le Creuset Dutch Oven (36% Off)

It’s basically a national holiday when Le Creuset goes on sale. On top of its versatility and functionality in the kitchen — revered by professional chefs and home cooks alike — is its utilitarian beauty, able to move effortlessly from stovetop to oven to table. The lid that creates an even blanket of heat in the oven features a gleaming, gold-finished knob and its durable finish resists chipping, cracking, crazing and scratching.

Le Creuset Dutch Oven $375 $240 Buy Now

Ugg Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper (32% Off)

Ugg slippers never go out of style, or comfort. Even better when they’re on sale for less than $75 — a total steal.

Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper $110 $75 Buy Now

3-Pack No Show Socks (40% Off)

Whether you opt for ballet flats or loafers, no-show socks are a must in the summer heat.

3-Pack No Show Socks $10 $5.99 Buy Now

Ray-Ban Wayfarer 51mm Square Sunglasses (34% Off)

Ray-Bans remain a classic, worn by everybody from Timothee Chalamet to Jennifer Lawrence. You can’t go wrong with the brand’s signature Wayfarers, which feature bold frames and polished logo hardware at the temples.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer 51mm Square Sunglasses $174 $115.99 Buy Now

Monos 27-Inch Medium Check-In Spinner (28% Off)

Monos is giving the cult-favorite luggage brand Away a run for its money. This check-in spinner is utfitted with an ultra-sturdy telescopic handle with four height settings, a TSA-approved lock and whisper-quiet wheels. The inside features three separate zip-mesh pockets and compression straps keep your clothes and other essentials organized. Check out more luggage deals here.

Monos 27-Inch Medium Check-In Spinner $325 $234.99 Buy Now

Teva Universal Sandal (33% Off)

It’s Teva season, and these platform sandals are a surefire way to stand out from the crowd — whether you’re hiking up a rugged trail or strutting down a city street.

Teva Universal Sandal $70 $46.99 Buy Now

Zella Altitude Running Shorts (36% Off)

Running in the heat requires a very specific, breezy wardrobe. With a built-in inner lining and airy side slits, these lightweight running shorts will keep you cool as the pace heats up.

Zella Altitude Running Shorts $39 $24.99 Buy Now

Percale Sheet Set ($30 Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Once you splurge on a nice pair of sheets, you can never go back. But again, it’s one of those indulgences that doesn’t feel right unless it’s on sale. You can spend as low as $50 for a fitted sheet, top sheet and pillow cases with this limited-time deal. This crisp set is 200 thread count and comes in six colors.

BUY NOW: $109 $47.60

Dream 4 Mulberry Silk Set (30% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Invest in self care this summer, you deserve it. This Blissy set, which includes an eye mask, hair tie, scrunchie and pillow case, is constructed out fine Mulberry silkn and has proven to improve skin and hair health in the night.

BUY NOW: $119.95 $96.99

Crosley Radio Suitcase Turntable (25% Off)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

As more of today’s top artists release vinyl versions of their music (our current favorites are “Harry’s House” and “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”) and it’s never been a better time to invest in a turntable. This three-speed turntable from Crosley includes a 45 adapter to seamlessly transition from small hole LP albums to large-hole singles. Not only does it come packed in this sleek, retro-style case but it includes RCA output so you can hook up to external speakers and a Bluetooth receiver so you can also stream any digital music you don’t have on vinyl.