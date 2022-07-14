The Best Deals from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale: From Vitamix Blenders to La Mer Skincare

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Nordstrom’s annual anniversary sale officially kicks off Friday, July 15. But thankfully, the retailer has already released a preview of some of the best deals that they’ll debut later this week.

Their limited-time sales, which run all the way through end of July, cut a swath through every category: designer fashion, premium beauty, coveted home goods and so much more. We already have our eyes on this Free People sweater (34% off) the Vitamix 7500 (27% off), this Great Jones Dutch Oven (25% off) and this La Mer skincare set. (35% off)

Check out more of the best Nordstrom Anniversary deals below:

La Mer Luminous Renewal Set ($50 Off)

It doesn’t get more luxurious than a La Mer goodie bag, packed with a limite-edition skincare set that’s worth well more than $155. You get an entire skincare routine out of the four products: cleansing foam, treatment lotion, renewal oil and moisturizing soft cream. All for $95…usually the cost of one La Mer product alone.

$155 $95

Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo ($53 Off)

A silk pillowcase basically serves as an eight-hour beauty treatment every night. This set featuring two Queen-sized Mulberry-silk pillowcases helps decrease aging signs, creasing and bed head.

$178 $125

Free People Brookside Sweater ($43 Off)

This Free People sweater is so good, the brand has known better to not discontinue the cozy design since they came out with it a few years ago. But now you can get the versatile piece for less than $85, a total steal. Tuck into pants for an effortlessly cool fit or throw it on over a dress as an added layer of warmth.

$128 $84.99

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle ($14 Off)

You don’t really need anyone telling you how good HydroFlask is. Their water bottles are ridiculously durable, hold so much water and feature a handy straw that basically begs you to keep hydrated throughout the day. They usually come at a hefty price but this deal brings down this 32 ouncer to only $41. It’s already in my cart.

$54.95 $41.90

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace ($15 Off)

Gold pendant necklaces never go out of style. Gift a loved one this piece of jewelry with their initial or your own for a customized accessory that you can layer with atop other chains and pendants.

$50 $35.99

Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Short Pajamas ($19 Off)

Who says you have to stop stylin’ once you step into bed? This breezy two-piece menswear inspired set is perfect for warmer months and lounging at home all day.

$69 $48.90

Astro White Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser (60% Off)

Serene House’s best-selling diffuser is on sale for only $15 throughout Nordstrom’s annual sale. Pop in any of their delicious smelling essential oils to set the mood in any room of the house.

$39.99 $15.99

Vitamix 7500 Blender ($200 Off)

Make protein shakes and smoothies a part of your daily morning routine with the help of the mighty Vitamix, $200 off once Nordstrom’s sale goes live. The 7500 is one of the lineup’s most intensive blenders, featuring 10 variable speeds that allow you refine textures with culinary precision for anything you’re making, from sauces and soups to purees and shakes.

$749 $549.99

Wine Glasses ($10 Off)

No one ever regrets indulging in a new set of wine glasses, especially when they’re on sale. With long stems and a voluptuous bowl, these sippers will enhance any tablescape.

$49 $34.90

Great Jones Dutch Oven With Lid ($40 Off)

You can cook basically anything in this versatile and roomy dutch oven from Great Jones, the only cookware company that comes close to the famous Le Creuset. The 6.75-quart enameled cast iron is a master of heat distribution and retention, perfect for searing vegetables and meats. Plus, its gorgeous matte exterior comes in dozens of vibrant hues that make it so pretty you won’t even want to hide it away in a cupboard.

$160 $119.99

Percale Sheet Set ($62 Off)

Once you splurge on a nice pair of sheets, you can never go back. But again, it’s one of those indulgences that doesn’t feel right unless it’s on sale. You can spend as low as $50 for a fitted sheet, top sheet and pillow cases with this limited-time deal. This crisp set is 200 thread count and comes in six colors.

$109 $47.60

Dream 4 Mulberry Silk Set ($24 Off)

Invest in self care this summer, you deserve it. This Blissy set, which includes an eye mask, hair tie, scrunchie and pillow case, is constructed out fine Mulberry silkn and has proven to improve skin and hair health in the night.

$119.95 $96.99

Crosley Radio Suitcase Turntable ($45 Off)

As more of today’s top artists release vinyl versions of their music (our current favorites are “Harry’s House” and “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”) and it’s never been a better time to invest in a turntable. This three-speed turntable from Crosley includes a 45 adapter to seamlessly transition from small hole LP albums to large-hole singles. Not only does it come packed in this sleek, retro-style case but it includes RCA output so you can hook up to external speakers and a Bluetooth receiver so you can also stream any digital music you don’t have on vinyl.

$179.95 $134.90

Faithfull the Brand Nyree Floral Cotton Sundress (50% Off)

This flowing ankle-length dress works just as well for the park as it does for the office. Delicate flowers dance across the bright green cotton, which falls into a tiered skirt that’s the perfect mix of breathable and form-fitting.

$229 $114.50

AllSaints Fetch Leather Bag ($50 Off)

A classic black purse is a must and this one from All Saints (now less than $100!!) has it all: a removable crossbody chain, card organizers and a roomy main compartment big enough to fit all your essentials

$149 $98.99

Circus by Sam Edelman Evangeline Mule ($40 Off)

The perfect work loafer. Sam Edelman perfects the contemporary J.W Anderson style with polished hardware detailing and a lug sole to enhance any office fit.

$90 $49.99

T3 Airluxe Hair Dryer (33% Off)

Bring the salon home with the T3 Airluxe Hair Dryer, one of the most high-tech hair tools on the market for boosting shine and banishing frizz. Not only can it help you masterfully style your hair within minutes, but a smart microchip digitally controls 15 heat and speed settings for for minimized heat exposure.

$199.99 $133.99

Ray-Ban Polarized Phantos Sunglasses ($85 Off)

The timeless Phantos sunglasses from Ray-Ban are nearly $100 off with this limited-time deal that brings down the price of the luxe sunnies to one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Retro circular frames pack light blue polarized lenses, set on tortoise-shell patterned frames.

$225 $139.99

Herschel Supply Co. Duffle Bag ($38 Off)

This roomy duffel works just as well for a weekend work trip as it does for a longer vacation. The spacious main compartment even includes a signature shoe compartment to keep your essentials organized, and is constructed out of dark green tech-canvas that is sure to endure through years of wear.

$90 $52.99

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket ($50 Off)

Cuddle up with this microfiber blanket that’s as soft as a cloud. You don’t have to worry about pilling, shrinking or wrinkling thanks to easy-care fabric that comes in a wide range of hues.

$147 $97.90

Viking Anodized Nonstick Pans ($50 Off)

Two nonstick pans for less than $100 is an unbeatable deal. These fry pans from Viking (one 10-inch and one 12-inch) are made out of hard-anodized aluminum for even heating and seamless flipping while you get your chef on.