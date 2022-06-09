Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Everything You Need to Know

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

For many, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a more anticipated deals event than ubiquitous retail holidays like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day. If you’re looking for unrivaled deals on luxe pieces — ranging from designer apparel and quality beauty products to chic homeware — nothing compares to Nordstrom’s annual sale.

The Anniversary Sale, which always takes place over one weekend in the summer, cuts a swath through every category. Invest in new dishware to round out a stunning tablescape for your next dinner party; buy that stunning bathing suit you’ve had your eye on but haven’t had the courage to press buy on; put that cozy loungewear set in your shopping cart because…you can never have enough loungewear.

Whatever you’re in the market for, there’s bound to be something you didn’t even know you needed waiting for you on Nordstrom’s website.

When is the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

This year’s sale officially kicks off on July 15 at 12:01 a.m. ET but their previews begin as early as June 29. This means that Nordstrom will offer a sneak peek at their best deals so you can begin curating wishlists ahead of time before they sell out.

Also available on June 29 is a digital catalogue on Nordstrom.com and their website which will feature editor picks and other sales info that will help make your shopping experience as seamless as possible come July 15.

What are the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access Tiers?

It’s also possible to gain early access to the sale, in order to snag the best deals before they sell out. Nordstrom card holders can begin shopping as early as July 6. There are different “Nordy Club” tiers depending on your yearly spend amount, which then dictates how early you can access the sale. The tiers are as follows:

July 6: Early Access for cardmembers with Icon status.

July 7: Early Access for cardmembers with Ambassador status.

July 9: Early Access for cardmembers with Influencer status.

July 15: Anniversary Sale opens to the general public.

What brands are a part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The most exciting aspect of this year’s Nordstrom Sale are the more than 100 new brands that will be featured for the first time. Brands that will boast massive price slashes this year include: Westman Atelier, Farm Rio, Moccamaster, L’Agence, Naked Wardrobe, Proenza Schouler White Label, Cult Gaia and Open Edit,” Wanlass lists. “We will also have all our customers’ favorite brands too, including Nike, Zella, Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Vince, Barefoot Dreams, AllSaints, Free People and more.