Sony’s Extremely Popular Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Nearly Half Off Right Now

The top-selling noise-cancelling headphones from Sony have received rave reviews from tech enthusiasts and average consumers alike since they first came out last year. And now you can get your hands on them for close to half the price.

The wireless over-the-ear headset is currently 46% off on Amazon, slashing the steep $180 price tag down to $98. That means for a limited time, you’ll not only save $82 but will get a pair of premium noise cancelling headphones for less than $100, something that’s near impossible from Sony or elsewhere. Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 go for $379, while Apple’s AirPod Pros are normally $249, although they’re currently 28% off on Amazon.

The new gadget’s headlining feature is its ANC (active noise cancellation), which uses microphones and speakers to reduce background and surrounding noises. While drowning out distracting noises like keyboard typing or office chatter, they also deliver crystal clear audio. They boast a powerful low-frequency response and an impressive lack of distortion at high volumes. Plus, in addition to helping with ANC, the microphones can also be used to record voice memos or talk to Siri on connected devices. All this, and they still have an expected battery life of 35 hours with ANC on, or 45 hours with it off.

Aside from upgraded technology, Sony’s headphones are sleek in design: they’re available in matte black or white and feature easy-to-reach controls on both earcups, such as the power/pairing button and USB ports on the right, and playback, track navigation and voice assistants on the left.

