The Nintendo Switch Is the Cheapest It’s Ever Been Right Now

The Nintendo Switch has seen its first significant price drop since it first released in 2017. The highly coveted console is now available on Amazon for $259.99, $40 cheaper than the $300 price tag its maintained for the past five years.

The Nintendo gaming device has been particularly hard for people to get their hands on over the past year, consistently selling out on resale sites immediately following restocks and being sold at marked-up prices. While Nintendo didn’t formally announce its plan for a price drop within the U.S., it did roll out a similar price reduction across the U.K and Europe ahead of the Nintendo Switch OLED release in 2021.

The Switch has become one of the gaming company’s most popular consoles. Nintendo has sold 235 million games for Switch in 2021, the highest number of units sold in the company’s history. Rather than competing with other popular consoles such as the PS5 or Xbox Series X, the Switch offers gamers a whole new way to interact with their favorite games. The device works as both a functional home console and a handheld system, boasting a 6-inch tablet body and detachable, wireless Jay-Con controllers.

Because of this versatility, it’s also become the preferred systems for some of the buzziest games over the past year. It debuted with “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” and has since added to its arsenal other popular titles such as “Pokemon Legends: Arceus,” “Hitman 3” and “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”

The PS5, on the other hand, hasn’t seen a restock since last year. The console is available on Walmart but only at a marked-up price of $789 (it retails for $449).

