Whip Up a Ghoulish Meal This Halloween With The Brand New ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Cookbook

Whipping up the perfect Halloween meal is made easy for you this year, thanks to Disney’s new “Nightmare Before Christmas” cookbook. As October 31st fast approaches, it’s the perfect time to start thinking up spooky and delicious sweets to serve trick-or-treaters and visitors on the special night. Plus, the new book includes enough festive recipes to hold you over through the Winter holidays.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook and Entertaining Guide” is finally available to order on Amazon. Written by Kim Laidlaw, Jody Revenson and Caroline Hall, it includes over 50 appetizers, entrees, desserts and drinks, all inspired by the iconic Tim Burton film. But if you’re a true entertainer at heart, you’ll appreciate the second half of the book, which includes DIY decorations, creative crafts, blueprints and planning instructions to hold the perfect Halloween Town-themed party. It even comes with downloadable templates for invitations and decorations so you don’t have to do any of your own work.

Courtesy of Amazon

The range of recipes are far-reaching, including stand-outs like the Sally Sweet n’ Salty Popcorn for a movie-time snack, Igor Cheesy Breadstick Bones for something a bit heartier and Oogie Boogie Lemon Meringue Cupcakes for a post-dinner treat. Each page includes artful photos of the food, paired with blurbs about their connection to storylines from the film that any fan will appreciate.

Order it now to make sure you snag one before it sells out, and make sure to pair it with these spooky Halloween costumes for a one-of-a-kind soiree.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide’

Courtesy of Amazon

