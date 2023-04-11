Netflix and Lacoste Team Up for a Fantastical Collection Inspired by ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Lupin’ and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Lacoste’s iconic clothing — from polos and sweatshirts to tracksuits and chinos — get a fantastical update this week with a new collection in partnership with Netflix. The limited-edition lineup, which releases April 12, will feature ready-to-wear costumes from the streamer’s most popular shows such as “Bridgerton,” “Stranger Things,” “Lupin,” “The Witcher,” “Sex Education,” “Shadow and Bone” and “Elite,” all adorned with the brand’s signature crocodile logo.

“We think products can be a powerful medium for storytelling, and partnering with Lacoste presents a unique opportunity to blend the worlds of fashion and entertainment,” Josh Simon, Netflix’s VP of consumer products, said in a statement. “This collection is a compelling and creative way for fans to express their love for our stories and characters.”

One matching tracksuit, in a gorgeous pale blue, is splashed on the front with an imaginative play on Lacoste’s crocodile, donning an elaborate regency-era headpiece pulled straight from “Bridgerton.” Other preppy pieces, such as pleated skirts and collared button-downs, are inspired by the private school uniforms in “Elite,” while others feature more menacing versions of the Lacoste croc, which is transformed into a terrifying Demogorgon on this “Stranger Things” sweatshirt. Many items are more subtly adorned with an all-over toile de Jouy-like print, with the disguised crocodiles navigating between the signature graphics of the streaming platform.

“We are delighted with this collaboration which has resulted in a unique encounter between our two worlds and two global references of creativity and innovation, both with an unparalleled power to bring together communities from all walks of life,” Catherine Spinder, CEO of Lacoste, said in a statement. “The collection born from our collaboration is the embodiment of this powerful encounter, of our respective codes, influences and know-how.”

The collection will be available to shop on the netflix.shop and lacoste.com starting April 12.