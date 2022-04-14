How to Watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

You know spring has officially arrived when the NBA Playoffs begin.

The anticipated tournament will kick off on April 16, following the NBA’s play-in tournament that decides the final two seeds in each conference. The Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves snatched up No. 7 seeds in their respective conferences on Tuesday night, while the Cavaliers, Hawks, Clippers and Pelicans will vie for No. 8 spots on Friday night.

Now that the Playoffs are (almost) in full swing, we can expect an action-packed competition over the next few weeks. No. 1 seed Phoenix can be expected to bring a strong game to the Western Conference, while the Eastern Conference will likely see close matches between the Heat, Celtics and Bucks.

If you’re looking to catch all the action from home this year, there are plenty of ways to stream the most anticipated games online — even if you don’t have cable. Below is everything you need to know to watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs:

When Are the 2022 NBA Playoffs?

The NBA Playoffs will officially begin on Saturday, April 16 with a match-up between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks at 10 a.m PT / 1 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies, Timberwolves, 76ers, Raptors, Warriors and Nuggets are also scheduled to kick off the tournament on Saturday.

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs on TV

The games will be broadcast across five different networks: ESPN, TNT, ABC, ESPN3 and NBA TV. Those with access to these networks will be able to watch all the games live from TV, but there are still plenty of ways for cable-cutters to stream the action online.

How to Stream the 2022 NBA Playoffs Online

Sling TV is the most comprehensive and affordable way to stream all the necessary networks for the Playoffs. The streamer’s Sling Orange package includes ESPN, TBS and ESPN3. Plus, a limited-time deal brings down the monthly cost by $10, meaning it’ll only cost $25/month to catch all the best games. To make sure you don’t miss anything, though, you might want to purchase their Sports Extra add-on, which costs $46/month and offers additional access to ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

BUY NOW: $35 $25 Buy It

2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule

This schedule will be continuously updated as the Playoffs progress.

Saturday, April 16 (PT/ET):