NBA Finals 2022: How to Watch the Celtics vs. Warriors Series Online

For the first time in 12 years, the Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals. After beating the Miami Heat on Sunday night, the Boston team will face off against the Golden State Warriors in a series that begins Thursday.

This will be the Warriors’ sixth time playing in the NBA Finals in eight years. After a two-year playoff hiatus, they eliminated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with a 120-110 win last week. Now, they’ll enjoy a home court advantage at Chase Center this Thursday, June 2, when Game 1 kicks off.

While tickets are still available to attend any of the championship games in person, there are also plenty of ways to affordably stream all the action from home. All Finals games will broadcast live on ABC, but cord-cutters can access the live coverage on streamers such as Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV and Fubo TV.

Below, check out the best ways to stream the NBA Finals online.

Sling TV is the most comprehensive and affordable way to stream the Finals. The streamer’s Sling Orange package includes ABC, in addition to ESPN and ESPN3 for added analysis. Plus, a limited-time deal slashes the monthly cost in half for new users, meaning it’ll only cost $17.50/month to catch all the best games. To make sure you don’t miss anything, though, you might want to purchase their Sports Extra add-on, which costs $46/month ($23 for new users) and offers additional access to ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Hulu + Live TV is another great way to catch all the action live, with the option to record the games to watch later with Cloud DVR. In addition to having access to ABC for the Finals, you’ll also be able to watch Hulu’s extensive lineup of original shows and movies.

FuboTV is another comprehensive option for streaming live TV, providing access to every major cable channel including ABC for the NBA Finals. Their starter package, at $69.99 a month, includes 127 channels, a Cloud DVR with 1,000 hours of space and a family share option that allows you to access Fubo on up to ten screens at once.

NBA Finals Schedule:

Game 1: Thursday, June 2 — 9 p.m. ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 5 — 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, June 8– 9 p.m. ET

Game 4: Friday, June 10 — 9 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, June 13 — 9 p.m. ET

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, June 16 — 9 p.m. ET

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 19 — 8 p.m. ET