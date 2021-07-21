Celebrate the Bucks With One-of-a-Kind Merch: From Giannis Nikes, Middleton’s Jersey to Grateful Dead Collabs

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially won the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the second time in history for the Wisconsin team to take home the championship title.

With the help of MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night, capping off a successful season run that also solidified the star power of Antetokounmpo, who won the year’s Most Valuable Player Award. The 26 year-old Greek native scored a playoff career high of 50 points during the finals, added on by 14 rebounds and five blocks on his home court.

The NBA behemoth is a unique talent that the Milwaukee Bucks hasn’t seen since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led the team to their first championship half a century ago. To celebrate Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, check out this one-of-a-kind merch to represent the winning team until the regular season starts in October.

Giannis Immortality ‘Force Field’ Nike Basketball Shoes

Giannis’s stylish line of basketball shoes for Nike just got some new additions, including these Immortality “Force Fields” that come in two different color variations: black for a more subtle look and pink for a pop of color. Aside from style, though, they offer a game-forward design perfect for the court, featuring curved cushioning for smooth strides, Euro step control, lightweight containment and a plush look and feel.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Nike Jersey

Celebrate the Buck’s very own Goliath with this classic Giannis Antetokounmpo jersey to match the one he wears on the court. The traditional jersey is designed in the Bucks’ signature forest green, splashed with the star player’s last name and jersey number on the front and back. If you prefer a sustainable option, you can go for Nike’s Antetokounmpo jersey, made out of a double-knit fabric with Dri-FIT technology.

Bucks X Grateful Dead T-Shirt

This is the perfect collaboration for Buck fans and Jerry Garcia devotees alike. The remix tee features a playful graphic of the Dead’s iconic dancing bear dunking a basketball while clad in a Bucks jersey.

Khris Middleton Jersey

Represent Bucks forward Khris Middleton who’s celebrating his first championship this year alongside Antetokounmpo, and is also heading to the Tokyo Olympics this week to represent Team USA. The traditional jersey is designed in the Bucks’ signature forest green, splashed with the star player’s last name and jersey number on the front and back. Opt for the women’s jersey for a slimmer fit.

Milwaukee Bucks Clean Up Hat

This curved adjustable strap-back is made out of durable Carhartt duck material in a subtle beige, featuring a raised and embroidered Milwaukee Bucks deer mascot on the front.

NBA Champions Adjustable Hat

Designed with bold, raised lettering for the 2021 NBA Championships, this gray and black adjustable hat celebrates the Milwaukee Bucks with their dark green horned mascot featured front and center above the rim.

Bucks Hoodie

Get cozy in this ultra-comfortable hoodie, designed with unique, artful lettering that spells out Bucks on the back. It’s subtle, it’s green, it’s perfect.

Bucks Championship Towel

This double-sided towel honors the Bucks’ two-time NBA championship wins following Tuesday night’s victory, designed with a minimalistic iteration of the Bucks’ horned male deer.

Bucks Locker Room Pennant

Decorate your room and office with this celebratory pennant made to honor the two-time Champion Ring holder. Snag a deal on the pennant in addition to other merch with the Fanatics Pack, which comes with the NBA’s best Bucks gear including a towel, lanyards, adjustable hat and can cooler.

Giannis Antetokounmpo T-Shirt

Antetokounmpo’s brute force and athleticism has earned him the nickname Greek Freak, an endearing title backed by a track record that won him this year’s Most Valuable Player Award. Pay homage to the Bucks young star player with this classic gray tee, designed with a colorful graphic of the forward running to dunk a shot.

Bucks Cropped T-Shirt

Represent the winning Wisconsin team in style with this trendy cropped tee in olive green, designed with the words “Together We Are Unstoppable” in funky curved lettering.

Bucks Disney Mickey Mouse Squad T-Shirt

The Bucks get a Disney makeover in this adorable oversized, dark green tee featuring basketball-holding members of the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey, Donald Duck and Goofy.

