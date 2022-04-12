National Geographic’s New Collab With Tentree Is Stylish, Sustainable and Selling Out Fast Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

National Geographic and sustainable clothing store tentree have teamed up once again for an eco-friendly collection — just in time for Earth Day.

The limited collection, which dropped on tentree’s website today, is part-streetwear, part-loungewear. Graphic tees, sweatpants, sweatshirts and crewnecks all feature hand-painted illustrations of the species the brands’ hope to protect through their respective conservation and exploration initiatives. One crewneck is imprinted with a vibrant drawing of Mangrove Snappers swimming through their coastal ecosystems, while ultra-soft sweat shorts don a gorgeous drawing of the climate-protecting Mangrove tree.

In addition to being made out of ultra-soft and sustainable materials, the collection gives back to the environment by planting ten trees for every item sold.

The new collaboration is just the latest example of tentree’s commitment to pursuing a sustainable future. Since its founding in 2011, they’ve already planted 70 million trees worldwide, and plan to plant 30 billion by 2030. Their sustainability practices have earned them a Climate Neutral Certification.

Shop the entire collection here, and check out the best pieces below:

Mangrove Portal Sweat Short

Made out of 100% organic cotton, these ultra-cozy sweat shorts are the perfect loungewear piece to add to your summer wardrobe. The salt-tolerant Mangrove tree, imprinted in the bottom corner, is known to be a climate protecting superstar: they capture carbon, provide food and shelter for wildlife and prevent shoreline erosion.

Mangrove Snapper Longsleeve

Mangrove Snappers swim through a colorful ocean on the back of this white crewneck, with a loose-fitting silhouette that can be dressed up or down. The front features a smaller version of the Mangrove tree, another species that plays an important part in the coastal ecosystem.

National Geographic Logo Hoodie

Keep it simple with this gorgeous logo hoodie, designed with National Geographic’s classic lettering. The outerwear piece comes in both eggshell-white and black hues, with a relaxed fit, kangaroo pockets and ribbed cuffs. Made out of exclusively sustainable materials, you save 424 l of water, 1.4 kg of carbon and .02 g of waste by making this purchase compared to non-sustainable alternatives.

National Geographic Baobab T-Shirt

The hand-illustrated graphic on this comfy tee was inspired by an image of the baobab tree from the National Geographic archives. Dubbed the “tree of life,” baobabs are known for their unique ability to create their own ecosystems, and can now be celebrated with this one-of-a-kind tee (that’s already selling out fast).

