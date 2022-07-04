How to Watch ‘Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

For some, Fourth of July is simply an American holiday meant to honor U.S history. For others, it’s the ultimate summer weekend, often marked by outdoor cookouts or a beach day — even better that it falls on a three-day weekend this year. But for one particular subset of people, it’s the day that Nathan’s famous Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place… an event that is worthy for celebration.

For the uninitiated, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is exactly what it sounds like: a high-intensity competition that sees contestants race against each other to eat as many sausages and buns as possible within a certain time frame. As always, the event will take place in Coney Island.

The reigning champion Joey Chestnut is favored to win the men’s competition, boasting 14 wins to his name. The bigger question is whether he beats his own record of 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. In the women’s category, eyes are on Miki Sudo who has captured the crown every single year since 2014. The exception was in 2021 when she opted out of the competition due to pregnancy.

Cash prizes are also at stake. The top prize is $10,000. Silver and bronze medalists win $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

What TV channel has ‘Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’?

The men’s competition will broadcast live on ESPN on Monday, July 4, starting at 12 p.m. ET. This year, ESPN’s SportsCenter anchor John Anderson will provide play-by-play commentary, doubled by in-depth analysis by Richard Shea. The women’s competition will air on ESPN3 at 10:45 a.m. ET.

How can I stream ‘Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’ Online?

If you don’t have cable. there are still plenty of ways to stream the event online, and in real time. Thanks to free trials, you might not even have to spend a dime. You can access ESPN’s live coverage on streamers such as Hulu+, DirecTV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

Check out the best ways to stream “Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest” below:

For just $6.99 a month, ESPN+ grants you access to the full ESPN library, which includes thousands of live events from the best leagues and tournaments across the world — even “Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.” In addition to live competitions, you’ll also have access to their on-demand content with exclusive analysis, ESPN Originals and their award-winning “30 for 30” library.

BUY NOW: $6.99/Month Buy It

Hulu+ offers access to more than 75 of the most popular cable channels, in addition to the platform’s entire streaming library. With Unlimited DVR, you can store live TV recordings for up to nine months. Their best deal is their Disney Bundle, which wraps in Disney+ and ESPN+ for only $13.99/ month.

BUY NOW: $13.99/Month Buy It

For $54.99 a month, you can get access to DirecTV’s Entertainment Package, which includes more than 65 channels including ESPN, Nickelodeon, TNT and HGTV. A special limited-time deal offers HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, Epix and Cinemax for your first three months.

BUY NOW: $54.99/Month Buy It

Sling TV, which offers both ESPN and ESPN2, is the most affordable option for streaming live events like Nathan’s. You’ll be able to catch the entire event through Sling Orange which, for only $35 a month, also gets you access to 31 other live channels including Disney, Freeform and CNN. Plus, a limited-time deal allows new subscribers to get half off their first month.

BUY NOW: 3-Day Free Trial Buy It

A subscription to FuboTV has a steeper price but is more comprehensive, getting you more than 100 channels including ESPN and ESPN2. The streaming platform is well worth the higher price for sports fans, who can get access to the Tennis Channel, FS1, ESPN News and other sports channels that offer in-depth analysis and coverage. You can test out the service with a free 7-day trial before committing to the monthly buy.

BUY NOW: 7-Day Free Trial Buy It