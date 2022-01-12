Naomi Osaka Shows Off Creative Chops With Nike Apparel Collection

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Naomi Osaka is flexing new, more creative muscles since taking time off the court. The latest creative venture from the four-time Grand Slam winner is a Nike apparel collection, which dropped on Tuesday and marks Osaka’s third collaboration with the sportswear company.

The unisex collection includes everything from long sleeve turtleneck tops, vests and buckled tennis pants to sweatshirts, pullovers and many, many t-shirts. Also in the capsule are NikeCourt’s Air Zoom GP Turbo sneakers, in three unique colorways to match the collection’s color scheme. All the pieces in the lineup are either orange, gray, black, red or green — the tennis player’s favorite hues. The tennis star photographed, styled and curated the collection.

“When it was in the process of creation, it was important to me that there was something for everyone, which means more versatile, gender-neutral pieces in my favorite colors and of course the legendary camo print,” Osaka wrote on Instagram.

One standout piece is a stylish cropped tennis vest featuring functional utility pockets and thoughtful details such as Osaka’s logo, a stylized version of the Japanese “Lucky Cat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka)

Osaka’s ongoing collaboration with Nike is one of the tennis player’s many recent forays into the fashion and beauty space. She recently expanded her Kinló skincare line with plant-based products and joined Victoria Secret’s “VS Collective” rebrand last November.

The 24 year-old made headlines in July after withdrawing from the French Open and announcing that she would take time away from tennis for mental health reasons.

You can shop Osaka’s full collection on Nike’s website, with prices ranging from $50-$150.