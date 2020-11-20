Gifts That Will Give Your Home the Nancy Meyers Movie Vibe

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After months of sheltering-in-place, it’s time to redecorate. Who better to turn to for interior design inspiration than reigning queen Nancy Meyers? The producer and director behind “Something’s Gotta Give,” “It’s Complicated,” “The Holiday,” “Father of the Bride” and “What Women Want,” is known for her immaculate interiors and drool-worthy decor. In fact, the all-white kitchen in “Something’s Gotta Give” is famous for being the most-copied kitchen ever.

This holiday season, treat yourself to a home makeover, Meyers inspired edition. Here is a comprehensive list of what to get and how to get it, from kitchen trinkets and bedroom bagatelles to cozy cable knits and matching sets.

Signature Le Creuset Cast Iron French Dutch Oven

Up your cookware game with a Le Creuset signature: The iconic cast iron Dutch oven is currently on sale in two Meyers-approved neutrals and will complement your kitchen whatever the season.

Le Creuset Craft Series 5-Piece Utensil Set

If you’re looking to refresh your kitchen tools without cashing in a whole paycheck, consider these Le Creuset utensils instead. No need to have a mismatching assortment of supplies—This set comes in a convenient stoneware crock that is functional, yet fashionable.

Covered Cake Stand

Keep those holiday goodies in full view this year. No Meyers kitchen is complete without freshly baked goods (store bought is fine) front and center and this covered cake stand will zhuzh up any pumpkin pie.

Seline Embossed Goblet Happy hour just got a whole lot more elegant. Exchange your regular shmegular stemmed glasses for these decorative goblets. The elegant glass patterns are decadent, making any dinner party feel more sophisticated. Whether you’re filling up your cup with water or wine, be sure to do it in style.

Mera Glassware Tumbler Set

Bespoke cocktails deserve gorgeous glassware. This two-piece tumbler set from Parachute features unique hand-blown pieces. Coming in smokey gray or warm gold, these glasses will complete any at-home bar cart.

Stoneware Reactive Glaze Serve Bowl

Show off your fresh fruit or bright salad in this glaze serving bowl. Whether your table is spacious or compact, this bowl can fit your space: It comes in two sizes, as well as two different colors, making it the ideal centerpiece for any home.

AESOP Hand Soap

If you’re a consumer of discerning tastes, no ordinary soap will do. In order to reach the full Meyers experience, replace that drugstore brand with something elevated. In a time of extreme hand-washing, treat your skin to a soap that’s paraben-free, botanical, and nourishing.

Lauren Rattan Table Lamp

This textured table lamp is the perfect touch for any nightstand. The woven rattan can mesh with a variety of decor styles and can complement any finish, be it wood, lacquer, or glass. An online exclusive, this product will literally brighten up any living space.

Frederick Table Lamp

At a slightly lower price point, this Scandinavian-style lamp is clean, fresh, and tasteful. The natural oak grain pairs well with light or dark wood, marble, or glass, and would fit nicely atop either a nightstand or side table.

Gold Picture Frames

Flaunt your favorite family members and memories with these chic tabletop frames. The design is subtle, yet stylish. Scatter them throughout the house, or display them together. Even better, buy a set and fill them with photos for everyone on your holiday list.

Horace Hurricane

Upgrade your at-home nursery with this handwoven holder. The basket rattan material adds texture to any tabletop or accent corner and because the item is handcrafted, each piece is unique to you.

BYREDO Fragranced Candle

Nothing says luxury like a burning candle. In Nancy Meyers’ world, it’s all about the little touches, and these Byredo candles fit the bill. The Bibliothèque signature scent is warm and musky without being overpowering, and immediately recognizable to those in the know. Coming in multiple sizes, the candle is also available at multiple price points.

Essential Oil Diffuser

Improve your home’s air quality and overall fragrance at slightly more accessible price point with an oil diffuser. With this device, you can enjoy therapeutic oils of any scent, since you change the aroma whenever you want, while keeping your home free from excessively dry air, microorganisms, allergens, and dust.

Two Room Set with Sonos One

Blast your favorite ambient noise, French lessons or Nancy Meyers soundtrack through the house in style. Any Sonos speakers are a chic upgrade from your current system. Plus, the high-tech gadgets can be controlled from your phone — making passing the aux cord all the easier.

Chunky Fringe Woven Jute Rug

A chunky rug is a staple for any Nancy Meyers home. This fringe piece comes in both light gray and ivory, as well as in a variety of sizes. The jute adds texture to any room and can complement an assortment of different textiles (an upholstered couch, velvet armchair, or wooden bed).

Parachute Striped Linen Quilt

This quilt has woman-embracing-a-life-milestone written all over it. It’s beachy, breezy, stylish, and cozy. Whether displayed on your sofa, or added as an extra layer of blanket to your bed, this medium weight quilt will add both comfort and quality to your home.

Madewell Cardigan

This Madewell cardigan is majorly marked down and the perfect addition to any Nancy Meyers-esque outfit. It comes in both neutral and jewel tones and can be worn for lounging around the house, or thrown on for a quick trip to the grocery store. Act fast to score this deal.

Vintage Fisherman Crew Neck Sweater

This chunky fisherman sweater is the perfect pullover for a cozy night on the couch. The cream crew-neck is one-of-a-kind vintage, giving it a unique touch without the hassle of rifling through racks at secondhand stores.

L.L. Bean Therapeutic Dog Couch

Dogs only get the best of the best in Nancy Meyers’ world. Splurge on your pooch this holiday season with not just a simple dog bed, but a therapeutic canine couch. Coming in a variety of neutral tones, this chic bed will look handsome in anyone’s home regardless of decor.

