The Moccamaster Is the Cheapest It’s Ever Been for Prime Day

The Moccamaster never goes on sale so today’s Prime Day deals on the cult favorite coffee machine isn’t an event you’ll want to miss.

The Dutch-made Technivorm Moccamaster is known for being capable of brewing one of the smoothest coffees possible from home — no bells and whistles necessary. The machine is straightforward, efficient and houses brilliant tech, and it’s now 30% off for Prime Day, bringing down its typically steep price to an unbeatable $245. You save more than $100 with this limited-time deal, which ends in a few hours. So we recommend you run, not walk.

Its headlining features are its innovative brew customizations, which earned the machine a recognition from the Specialty Coffee Association. How it works: water boils in under a minute, which then travels through a 9-hole spray arm which evenly disperses the water over ground coffee. In all, it takes around four to six minutes to brew a flavorful, balanced cup of coffee.

The KGVB Select ,which came out in 2019, is one of the brand’s most recent models. It can brew a half or full carafe (earlier models could only brew a full carafe), and it even features a separate hot plate that automatically adjusts the temperature based on how much coffee you brew. This means it’ll stay hot for up to 100 minutes so you don’t have to worry about reheating stale coffee.

