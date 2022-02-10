Michael Strahan on His Super Bowl Party Must-Haves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s “Ask an Insider” series asks top professionals within the entertainment industry to share their must-have essentials, for work… and for play. In this installment, NFL star and “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan shares his essentials for throwing the ultimate Super Bowl viewing party.

Super Bowl Sundays have looked a little different for Michael Strahan in the 15 years since he retired from the NFL. After helping the New York Giants win Super Bowl XLII in 2008, the “Good Morning America” co-anchor has had a bit more time to enjoy the special day as a spectator.

“The Super Bowl is a great reason to gather and enjoy good food and good people – you don’t need to be a sports fanatic to get into it,” he tells Variety.

In celebration of the Big Game, he’s also launched a limited-edition collection with Men’s Wearhouse, which features a wide range of apparel piece such as satin varsity jackets and fleece hoodies embellished with LVI detailing. “It fuses our core best-selling athleisure styles with the bold and iconic city of Los Angeles,” says Strahan, who plans on checking out all his brands at LA based storefronts such as Shiekh Shoes and the NFL Experience while he’s in the area. “Based on the feedback we’ve gotten so far, we think it’s a collection that will fly off the shelves.”

While he’ll be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this year for the anticipated match-up between the L.A Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, he does have a few party recs for those watching the game from home. “One year — (when I wasn’t busy working my 15 jobs), — I hosted a viewing party and it was nice to enjoy the game as a fan with my crew,” he says. “It was a nice reminder of how powerful our sport can be in bringing people together.”

Below, check out Strahan’s Super Bowl must-haves:

Plenty of Snacks

Courtesy of Siete Foods

“If I’m hosting, we go all out. Loaded nachos, chips and guac, the whole spread. I like to get busy in the kitchen, especially after quarantine when I really cleaned up my ‘Chef BoyarSTRAY’ skills. For tortilla chips and hot sauce, Siete Foods has the best.”

BUY NOW: $36 Buy It

A Healthy Buzz

Courtesy of Drizly

“I’m a big tequila guy. My go-to is Don Julio Blanco on the rocks with lime and a little bit of seltzer. Nothing too sweet, otherwise you’re asking for a headache the next morning and I need to be up for ‘GMA’ at 5 a.m.”

BUY NOW: $59.99 Buy It

Cozy Loungewear

Courtesy of Men’s Wearhouse

“I love pairing any of our MSX for NFL team branded tops with our Michael Strahan joggers or a nice pair of denim. Depends on where you’re watching the game, but we no doubt have you covered with versatile styles to make you look and feel good no matter what.”

BUY NOW: $34.99 Buy It

A Big Screen

Courtesy of Samsung

“I have a big projector at my mancave, we call it Strayland. But we’re actually doing some renovations and looking to replace it. I heard Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K is great so I’m trying to get my hands on that.”